Architect Dorte Mandrup on Irreplaceable Places and Designing With Landscape [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on October 13, 2021
Dorte Mandrup Icefjord Centre

Dorte Mandrup's Icefjord Centre in Ilulissat, Greenland (Photo: Mir)

Architect Dorte Mandrup designs stunning structures that integrate seamlessly into their environment. Her self-described “irreplaceable places” are just that: completely unique buildings that have found their way into some of the most beautiful places in nature. From her naturalistic whale observatory, located 185 miles north of the Arctic Circle in Norway (aptly titled The Whale), to her comparably sleek Icefjord Centre in Ilulissat on the western coast of Greenland to her quiet and contemplative Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Ukraine, Dorte’s illustrious architecture has a special way of featuring the environment while introducing its own contextual significance.

This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Mandrup about those irreplaceable places, exploring everything from the development of initial concepts to the finalization of designs. Mandrup also discusses her responsibilities as a leader in the design field, where she’s actively seeking more gender equality in the male-dominated architecture industry. In addition, she goes on to answer your listener questions, sharing some areas where she’s noticed room for improvement with the younger generation of architects.

This is an excellent episode for any art and design lover searching for more details on how to get started as an architect. We dive into the creative process of one of the most notable people working in their field today. Mandrup’s story demonstrates how one can succeed against overwhelming bias, and, ultimately, help create some of the most innovative and thought-provoking architecture on the planet.

Listen to our chat with architect Dorte Mandrup on creating her thought-provoking structures.

Dorte Mandrup The Whale

Dorte Mandrup's “The Whale” in Norway (Photo: Mir)

Dorte Mandrup Trilateral Wadden Sea World Heritage Centre

Dorte Mandrup's Trilateral Wadden Sea World Heritage Centre (Photo: Mir)

Dorte Mandrup: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Dorte Mandrup.

