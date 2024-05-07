Home / Design / Graphic Design

Vibrant Travel Posters Celebrate the Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright

By Jessica Stewart on May 7, 2024
Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless

“The Pearce House” by DKNG Studios

In the nearly 70 years since his death, Frank Lloyd Wright‘s architecture has continued to inspire. Whether designing museums like New York City's Guggenheim or creating stunning residences like Fallingwater, his ability to create aesthetically pleasing, functional architecture has arguably been unparalleled. For the past several years, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Spoke Art have come together to produce a traveling pop-up show that demonstrates the continued relevance of three famed architect's work.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless is a group exhibition that sees artists from around the world create travel posters based on the architect's iconic buildings. Designed in the style of 1930s-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) travel posters, these original illustrations are truly timeless interpretations of Wright's work.

DKNG Studios focuses on the curving lines of The Pearce House, a Usonian masterpiece from 1950. The bright, bold colors only highlight the home's hemicycle design. Italian designers Van Orton focus on one of Wright's unbuilt masterpieces, Morris House. This spectacular residence was meant to be built into a cliff overlooking the San Francisco Bay. While it never came to fruition, Van Orton's work is a wonderful look at Wright's vision.

The traveling exhibition was on display at Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona. Once Wright's winter home and studio, it is now the headquarters of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Though the show only lasted for a weekend, all of the designs can be viewed—and purchased—on Spoke Art's website. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless is a group exhibition of 1930s-style travel posters based on the architect's work.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless Spoke Art

“Morris House” by Van Orton

Modern Travel Poster Based on Frank Lloyd Wright's Rosenbaum House

“Rosenbaum House” by Jeff Boyes

The traveling show is a collaboration between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Spoke Art.

Modern Posters of Frank Lloyd Wright's Work

“The Guggenheim” by Doaly

Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless Exhibit

“Kentuck Knob” by Dakota Randall

All of the illustrations can be viewed and purchased on Spoke Art, with part of the proceeds going to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

"The Rookery" by Steve Thomas

“The Rookery” by Steve Thomas

Spoke Art: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Spoke Art.

