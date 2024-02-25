Green Terraces Inspired by the Way Mushrooms Grow on Trees Appear on New Brazilian Building

Lush vertical terraces climb up the side of a new building set for one of São Paulo's fastest-growing green neighborhoods. Designed by Victor B. Ortiz Architecture, Urupê Tower is a stunning example of biophilic design. Inspired by the fungal growth on a tree trunk, the mixed-use building will provide panoramic views of the area.

The lush vegetation on the facade demonstrates how manmade structures can harmonize with the natural world. Aside from aesthetic impact, the greenery will also create micro-climates to offset the impact of the architecture. Plants play a role in every facet of the design and are present on all sides of the building. In this way, people will be able to deeply engage with nature even in an urban setting.

Victor B. Ortiz Architecture, which has its roots in São Paulo, is keenly aware of the environmental impacts that construction projects can have. Through the use of renewable materials and the incorporation of natural elements, it attempts to limit or mitigate these effects. The studio values the importance of creating spaces that are both functional and environmentally responsible.

Urupê Tower is a stunning piece of biophilic design by Victor B. Ortiz Architecture.

Set for one of São Paulo's fastest-growing green neighborhoods, it was inspired by the way fungi grow on tree trunks.

The cascading terraces create a vertical garden that harmonizes the manmade structure with nature.

