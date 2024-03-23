Thrilling Drone Footage Weaves Through Shanghai’s Tallest Buildings

Shanghai is home to some of the tallest buildings in the world. As such, its sweeping skyline fascinates both travelers and architecture lovers. Josh Turner, a New England-based videographer, set out to capture the sweeping heights of Shanghai's skyscrapers during a trip to China. The result is a dizzying yet thrilling bird's-eye view that only a skilled drone pilot could get.

Turner's video focuses on Shanghai's three tallest buildings—the Shanghai Tower, which at 2,073 feet is the third tallest building in the world; the Shanghai World Financial Center, known for its distinctive “bottle opener” top; and the Jin Mao Tower, designed after the tiered pagoda from traditional Chinese architecture. All of them are conveniently located in Shanghai's Pudong district.

The video may not be for those with a fear of heights—Turner's drone flies above the skyscrapers before gliding down their glass façades at lightning speed. His clever framing catches details like the reflection of the Jin Mao Tower on the windows of Shanghai World Financial Center or the sun shining through the gap at its top. Still, the real treat comes near the end, when the city lights come on, depicting the creative possibilities of lighting up a super tall building at night.

“I had the opportunity to visit Shanghai this past January (2024) and couldn't miss the chance to fly FPV around the 3 tallest towers in the city,” writes Turner. “Shanghai Tower stands at an impressive 632m (2,073ft) making it the tallest building in China and the 3rd tallest in the world behind the Burj Khalifa and Merdeka Tower. Shanghai Tower with the Shanghai World Financial Center (492m), and Jin Mao Tower (421m) dominate the city skyline. I also flew around the Oriental Pearl Tower and was able to catch the window washers who dangle by ropes every morning cleaning the glass. Enjoy!”

Watch Josh Turner's drone footage on three of the tallest buildings in China below.

Josh Turner: Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

