Illuminating Architecture Drawings Feature Gorgeous Glowing Windows

By Sarah Currier on March 2, 2024

Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building

There is nothing quite as magical as seeing a city come alive at night. This experience is precisely what Nikita Busyak captures in his ongoing glowing city sketch series.

Busyak draws beautiful cityscape scenes with Micron pens, using precise linework and shading techniques, before digitally modifying the drawings by filling them in with light. This effect makes the windows look like they are glowing, and golden light emanates from them onto the nearby sidewalks and balconies. His artwork is incredibly intimate, and it is hard to look at Busyak's drawings and not be reminded of the last great evening walk you had.

Busyak is Ukranian, and drawings are based on the sights around his native country. However, the longer his series has gone on, the more the artist has begun to experiment with lighting and setting. Some of the most recent pieces feature color-changing lights rather than strictly yellow ones. Another piece features an old sailing vessel illuminated by the lanterns on the deck.

Scroll down to see more of Busyak's art, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Artist Nikita Busyak is known for his glowing pen drawings of buildings.

Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building
Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building
Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building

The artist illuminates his drawings by digitally editing in glowing light, adding to the intimate feel of his work.

Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building
Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building
Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building

Busyak is Ukranian and often draws buildings from around his country.

Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building
Artist Holding Glowing Pen Drawing Of Building In Front Of Real Building

As incredible as Busyak's architectural illustrations are, his talent is not limited to drawing buildings.Glowing Pen Drawing Of Ship
Glowing Pen Drawing Of Ship

Nikita Busyak: Telegram | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikita Busyak.

