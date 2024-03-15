Nestled in Turkey's only desert region, a striking piece of architecture complements the 3.2 million solar panels that fill the area. The Central Control Building is a centerpiece for Kalyon Energy's 1,350 MWp solar power plant, which has the capacity to be the largest solar energy power plant in Europe. Designed by Bilgin Architects, the building's façade is lined with 7,200 stainless steel panels to help it blend into the desert environment.

With four levels of transparency, the steel panels help regulate internal temperatures and keep out the scorching heat. But beyond this, the design choice creates a stunning aesthetic. “The façade becomes not only a part of the building but also a part of the sky,” explains the firm. “As the night falls, the façade turns inside out, contrasting with the experience in daylight and revealing the interiors and courtyard at night.”

The building, which is purposely built at a safe distance from the surrounding solar panels, is truly an oasis in the desert. The open, bright foyer blurs the line between indoor and outdoor, leading visitors through a series of interconnected spaces. These spaces include a cafeteria and a multipurpose hall designed with infrastructure to host various events, panels, and workshops.

At the heart of the building is a lush courtyard filled with plants that transport visitors away from the desert. Gently sloping steps lead from the courtyard up to the roof for an expansive look at the surrounding solar panels. When the sun goes down, the control center takes on a different guise. The façade appears to melt away, revealing the illuminated interior and courtyard.

With its clever, contemporary design Bilgin Architects has created a Central Control Building that is not just functional. The beacon in the desert is also a symbol of sustainable energy technologies and what we can achieve to save the planet.

All images by Egemen Karakaya. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bilgin Architects.