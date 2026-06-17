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Portrait Photography Book Celebrates Human Connection and Resilience Across the Globe

By Linnea Pejcha on June 17, 2026

Woman praying

When the world feels overwhelming and strange, prioritizing moments of connection and empathy is more important than ever. That’s the goal of Armelle Martignoni Caumont Caimi in her new photo book One World, a collection of images that celebrates the profound resilience of the human spirit and global connection.

Forthcoming from Hermia this summer and available for pre-order now, One World is both a celebration of Caimi’s photos from around the globe and a vehicle for humanitarian work. With a foreword by renowned photographer Steve McCurry, the book aims to spotlight the work of grassroots non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that Caimi has worked with, as well as the generous network of anonymous actors and philanthropists who have made a difference in the health and education of those in need. A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to these initiatives.

Caimi is a portraitist and humanitarian known for giving voice to people whose stories often go unheard. She grew up in the mountains of Switzerland and knew early on that she wanted to travel and better understand the world. When her father received his first liver transplant, Armelle was awakened to the pure generosity of strangers and the way that hope and resilience can change lives. She has carried this belief with her on her many travels, from the mountains of Vietnam to the deserts of Morocco. In relation to Caimi, McCurry writes, “Through her work, she reminds us that compassion is not a luxury but a responsibility. Each frame quietly insists that we, too, share in the duty to look, care, and act.”

With a stunning clarity, Caimi’s photos capture a range of human emotions. In one, a child in Thailand lies on the back of her crying father as he prays and gazes intently into the camera. In another, an older woman in Myanmar holds her face in her hands and looks away shyly. Caimi captures children splashing in the waters of Zanzibar, as well as a child at a Holi celebration in India, carefully unwrapping a lollipop. In her images, she brings viewers close to her subjects, removing barriers to feeling and understanding, and in doing so, bridges the distance between them. Caimi writes, “This book was born from a conviction, beyond images, that we must find words to tell the stories of the challenges faced by much of humanity.”

In the pages of One World, readers will experience people and places from around the world and come away with a deeper appreciation for our shared humanity. Through these stories and images, we are reminded that opening ourselves up to the experiences and struggles of others can foster a greater connection to both them and ourselves.

Armelle Martignoni Caumont Caimi’s One World, a collection of photographs that celebrates the profound resilience of the human spirit and global connection, with a foreword by Steve McCurry.

Woman leaning on wall

Two men

Caimi is a portraitist and humanitarian known for giving voice to people whose stories often go unheard.

Child covered in paint

Woman holding face

The book aims to spotlight the work of NGOs and anonymous actors that Armelle has worked with who have made a difference in the health and education of those in need.

Kids playing in water

Child laying on back of father

In the pages of One World, readers will experience people and places from around the world and come away with a deeper appreciation for our shared humanity.

Child staring at camera.

Woman staring at camera

Armelle Martignoni Caumont Caimi: Instagram
Hermia: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Armelle Martignoni Caumont Caimi and Hermia.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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