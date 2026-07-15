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Tennessee Introduces Anti-AI Seal Supporting Photographers Taking Real Photos of the State

By Ava Linker on July 15, 2026
Bears in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Photo: Jared Kreiss via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Tennessee tourism has been booming, breaking new records in recent years for the Volunteer State. In 2024, they brought in 147 million visitors and $31.7 billion. This was the fourth consecutive year to break the record in tourist spending, which has surged 36.6% since 2018, more than double the national average.

It is important to the state that “what you see is what you get,” according to Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, as he tells Tennessee Lookout. The state has developed the Real Seal, a program centered around transparency and making an effort to combat AI-generated imagery while promoting the natural beauty of Tennessee. On the initiative’s dedicated webpage, it explains what tools can and cannot be used to gain its seal of approval.

The Real Seal’s slogan reads: “Yeah, it’s real.” An image with this seal guarantees that no AI-based editing has been used to fill space, style transfer, or make structural alterations. They’re going back to basics with editing tools. They allow basic global edits, color grading, and cleanup, but rest assured that nothing specific in the image has been altered. To prove the image’s validity, they have cited the image’s exact location down to the coordinates, the photographer, and the camera details. This also allows viewers to know where to seek the dazzling views.

“Tennessee is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes, cityscapes, and attractions in the country, and we believe that beauty stands on its own,” Ezell said. “We also know it’s getting harder to spot the difference between what’s real and what’s not. We want to make sure travelers know when they look at photos on TNVacation.com, they can trust that what they see is a real place captured by a real photographer.”

Jared Kreiss is one of those photographers, and his work is featured on the website with the Real Seal. He shares his perspective with Tennessee Lookout, saying, “I find it incredibly frustrating to see AI-generated images being passed off as photography of real places, and even more frustrating when people believe they’re real. To me, that’s deceptive.”

This is the first program of its kind, and Ezell hopes other states will take inspiration. Photos are crucial when looking to see if a place is worth a visit, which is why authenticity is integral to tourists, and having a reliable source for ensured genuine content can help make the decision much easier. Kreiss adds, “I am incredibly excited about this campaign and to know Tennessee’s tourism department is working to preserve what is real. I think it is more important than ever to protect that. I really value that.”

Tennessee’s Real Seal guarantees no AI generating or editing has been done to a photo so you can be assured that “what you see is what you get.”

Reelfoot Lake State Park

Photo: Felipe Rincon via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The program aims to bring transparency and authenticity to images taken within the state.

Roan Highlands flowerfield

Photo: Jared Kreiss via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

A growing boom in tourism for the state and a boom in AI across the globe means the Real Seal is necessary and hopefully will help millions decide to see the real Tennessee.

Foster Falls waterfall

Photo: Jared Kreiss via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

This initiative is the first of its kind, but leadership in the Tennessee tourism department hopes it will grow and be adopted by others.

Lost Creek Falls waterfall

Photo: Jared Kreiss via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Photo: Jared Kreiss via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Fall Creek Falls State Park waterfall

Photo: Jared Kreiss via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Sources: ‘It’s Real:’ Tennessee Department of Tourist Development launches anti-AI campaign, Tennessee Tourism Celebrates Real Photographers by Banishing AI Images

All images via Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

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Ava Linker

Ava Linker is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. She is currently a student at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, where she is on Cal Poly's club rowing team and majoring in Communications Studies. Ava enjoys dabbling in all things artistic, with a particular affinity for baking, fashion, and interior design. Her other interests include F1 racing.
Read all posts from Ava Linker
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