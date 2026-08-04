Glowing Fishing Net Caught in a Mangrove Tree Wins the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards

A glowing net, seemingly erupting from the branches of a mangrove, has an otherworldly feel. It’s as if the mesh is some alien being, intent on ensnaring the tree before moving to its next victim. The net, of course, is not some extraterrestrial, but its eerie presence is the result of human action. Photographer Gaurav Patil captured the nighttime scene, and his ability to craft a narrative earned him the title of Overall Winner of the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards.

Now in its 12th year, the Mangrove Photography Awards is a unique photo contest hosted by the Mangrove Action Project (MAP) centered on the conservation of the mangrove ecosystem. The lauded images use storytelling to celebrate the beauty, diversity, and, ultimately, fragility of global mangrove forests. A mangrove is a shrub or tree that grows along coastlines and tidal rivers. The species is resilient, having evolved to live in salty, oxygen-poor soil. Mangroves are also ecological powerhouses and excel at absorbing and storing carbon from the atmosphere—up to five times more than a forest found on land.

Mangroves are vital to the health of our planet and face many threats. In Patil’s winning image, he uses UV lighting to illuminate a recognized hazard to the health of the mangrove—but one that doesn’t get enough attention. Known as ghost nets, discarded fishing nets are carried into the ecosystem and become trapped, creating a “hidden garbage hotspot” that can entangle marine life and choke the trees.

“I came across this particular mangrove patch where discarded fishing nets were getting trapped during high tide,” Patil describes. “These nets, after getting discarded or lost from the fishing vessels, meet the oceanic currents which bring them to the coast. I have been watching ghost nets getting trapped in mangroves for the last several years, and I wanted to document it in an artistic manner to grab the attention of the viewers.”

While Patil took home the top prize, winners were also announced for Wildlife, Landscape, Underwater, Threats, People and Conservation Stories, along with the Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year. They were selected among 5,258 entries from 87 countries.

Scroll down to see the category winners from the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards.

The 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards recently announced its overall and category winners.

The lauded images use storytelling to celebrate the beauty, diversity, and fragility of global mangrove forests.

Mangrove Photography Awards: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Mangrove Photography Awards.