Six Decades of Elliott Erwitt’s Iconic New York Street Photography

French-American photographer Elliott Erwitt is known for his whimsical images of life in New York City. Now, some of his best work featuring the city has been pulled together in a revised edition of Elliott Erwitt's New York. The publication is a fitting tribute to the photographer, who died on November, 2023 at age 95.

From the moment he landed in New York in 1948, his camera was his constant companion. And his black-and-white photography showcases the beauty he found in everyday life. From people passing the time while waiting for the subway to portraits of iconic celebrities, he never missed an opportunity to create a work of art with his camera.

In this revised edition of the book, which was originally published in 2008, there are 16 pages of previously unpublished photographs from the 1950s and 1960s. This makes the coffee table book a precious resource for lovers of Erwitt's street photography. While there are plenty of incredible images from the past, the book explores the full timeline of Erwitt's career.

There are many clever and ironic photographs from more recent times, including a crowd of Magnum photographers in the late 1980s. In it, we see the professionals jockeying for the best view high up on a roof. Rather than get involved in the war for a vantage point, Erwitt was able to step back and see the amusement in the chaos.

Elliott Erwitt's New York, published by teNeues, is now available via Amazon or Bookshop. The German publisher worked closely with Erwitt and has published many volumes of his work, including one that brings together his hilarious dog photographs.

A new coffee table book celebrates Elliott Erwitt's iconic New York City street photography.

His black-and-white photography celebrates the beauty of everyday life.

This revised edition of Elliott Erwitt's New York includes 16 pages of previously unpublished photos from the 1950s and 1960s.

This volume, which is a wonderful celebration of the photographer's career, is now on sale.

