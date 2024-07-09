These Books by My Modern Met Academy Instructors Will Jumpstart Your Artistic Growth

Our e-learning platform, My Modern Met Academy, has a full roster of incredibly talented artists who excel at breaking down art into bite-sized lessons. Whether you're interested in illustration, painting, crocheting, or photography, chances are one of our team of instructors can introduce you to new skills that you'll use for years to come.

If you haven't signed up for one of our classes yet, now's the perfect time to enroll. You'll be able to pace yourself and rewatch each lesson as many times as you want. After completing the class, you'll likely be excited to learn as much as possible about your new pastime. Luckily, our instructors aren't just great in the classroom; many of them continue to share their expertise through different mediums. Several of our online instructors have written books that make perfect companions to My Modern Met Academy courses.

Scroll down to see the books our instructors have published.

Here are 6 books by My Modern Met Academy instructors that will keep you going on your artistic journey.

Instructor and former My Modern Met writer Margherita Cole has made a career out of illustrating and sharing her knowledge with others. If you've ever enjoyed one of our drawing tutorials, then you'll love Cartooning Made Easy. Cole's book (inspired by her drawing guide on My Modern Met) is chock-full of approachable instructions that will help beginners feel comfortable diving into illustration.

While beginner drawing students are waiting for their book to arrive, they can take Cole's Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. With three separate projects, the class covers all of the fundamentals a budding illustrator needs to know.

Drawing and Illustrating Architecture: A Step-by-Step Guide to the Art of Drawing and Illustrating Beautiful Buildings

by Demi Lang

Demi Lang makes intricate architectural drawing seem simple in both her popular class Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil and her recently published book Drawing and Illustrating Architecture: A Step-by-Step Guide to the Art of Drawing and Illustrating Beautiful Buildings. With over 17 years of professional experience, Lang has a plethora of tips to help illustrators create crisp and precise works. Make sure you don't miss her top-selling online class. Then, check out her book for even more in-depth instructions.

Anna Sokolova's vibrant illustrations can't be ignored. Working with ink can be intimidating to the uninitiated but Sokolova shares her love of vibrant ink in her class Animal Portraits in Colored Inks as well as her book Brilliant Inks. Start making beautiful illustrations of your favorite animals through the My Modern Met Academy class and then expand your repertoire with Sokolova's well-reviewed book.

Realistic Drawing for Beginners: How to Create Stunning, Lifelike Drawings of Any Subject

by Matheus Macedo

With only a pencil, Matheus Macedo can create portraits that are as realistic as photographs and convey moods and personality effortlessly. Luckily, he will be sharing his talents in his new book. Available for preorder, Realistic Drawing for Beginners will ship in November and be the perfect companion to Macedo's Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy course on My Modern Met Academy.

Portraits with Procreate: A Beginner's Guide to Drawing and Painting Faces

by Melissa de Nobrega

Melissa de Nobrega‘s newly published book is a great introduction to making digital art. Before you start learning how to use Procreate, take de Nobrega's portrait class at My Modern Met Academy. Portrait Drawing for Beginners is an excellent introduction to portraits for students of all skill levels and will be insightful no matter the medium you prefer to use.

The Enthusiast's Guide to Composition: 48 Photographic Principles You Need to Know

by Khara Plicanic

Khara Plicanic teaches our class on crocheting titled Crochet Crash Course. In the class, you'll learn how to make a purse that is perfect for your summer plans. Plicanic is skilled at a wide variety of arts and crafts, but her skill set goes beyond that. Her book The Enthusiast's Guide to Composition is actually geared toward photographers. In it, photographers can learn everything they need to know to create the perfect subject for their cameras. If you're always on the lookout for your next hobby, consider learning from Plicanic who will get you started quickly no matter the project.

