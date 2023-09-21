Home / Photography / Street Photography

50 Years of Meryl Meisler’s Iconic New York Nightlife Photography on Display

By Jessica Stewart on September 21, 2023
Man on Williamsburg Subway in 1978

Jive Guy on Williamsburg Subway, March 1978

Photographer Meryl Meisler‘s journey in street photography began in the early 1970s, when she started documenting suburban life on Long Island. That quickly transitioned into following Manhattan's electric nightlife and daily life in Bushwick well before its gentrification. Her vast archive of photos, which was only revealed in 2010 after she finished a 31-year career in education, is now on display together with her more recent images in an incredible five-decade retrospective.

Meryl Meisler | Simply Scintillating: A Retrospective is the photographer's second solo show with CLAMP. Located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, CLAMP is the perfect home to celebrate Meisler's look at the grit and glamour of New York City. By mixing her vintage street photography with new work, it's clear that Meisler's desire to represent her LGBTQ and Jewish identities, NYC street life, and nightlife adventures has never wavered.

Meryl Meisler Self Portrait in a Mirror

Self-Portrait, My Childhood Mirror, Woodstock, August 2023

From the Village People stepping out of Manhattan's fabled Grand Ballroom in 1978 to current nightlife icon Amanda Lepore celebrating a recent birthday, the photos show Meisler's ability to stay on the pulse of life after dark in the city. But at the same time, her quiet portraits of subway riders and ladies at the salon also show a keen desire to capture  the routines of daily life.

“Everyone you meet, even if for a moment, is important,” Meisler shared with My Modern Met in our 2017 interview. “Treat them as such. We are all witness to and part of history. This is your time, this is your place.”

Her work is a testament to this philosophy and, thanks to this ethos, we're able to witness her exciting time capsule of life in New York, past and present.

Meryl Meisler | Simply Scintillating: A Retrospective is on view at CLAMP in New York City until November 4, 2023.

Fifty years of Meryl Meisler's street photography is on show at CLAMP in New York City.

Mom Getting her hair Teased at Besame Beauty Salon North Massapequa, NY, June 1976

Mom Getting her hair Teased at Besame Beauty Salon North Massapequa, NY, June 1976

Meryl Meisler | Simply Scintillating: A Retrospective

Love in Bloom G-d Bless America Henry Street Settlement Good Companions Senior Center 1978

After Meisler made her way from Long Island to Manhattan in 1975, she began documenting the city's vibrant nightlife.

Meryl Meisler Self-Portrait 1978

Self-Portrait, Playmate Hostess, NY, NY, December 1978

The Village People Stepping Out

The Village People Stepping Out of the Grand Ballroom New York, NY, June 1978

Coli, Playmate Hostess, NY, NY, December 1978

Coli, Playmate Hostess, NY, NY, December 1978

It's work that she continues today, focusing on life after dark as well as scenes of daily life.

Amanda Lepore on her Birthday in 2022

Amanda Lepore on her Birthday, Bartschland, Working Girls Holiday Special, Club Room at Soho Grand, December 2022

Miss Malice in 2023 by Meryl Meisler

Miss Malice, birthday femme, Switch n’ Play, Littlefield, Brooklyn, NY, January 2023

NYC Nightlife in the 1970s by Meryl Meisler

Ripped Stocking and Garter Dance Trio at GG’s Barnum Room, NY, NY, December 1978

Guys at Christopher Street Pier, NY, NY April 1978

Guys at Christopher Street Pier, NY, NY April 1978

JJ Holding Head as Hair Flies While Dancing with JudiJupiter, Studio 54, NY, NY, July 1977

Meryl Meisler | Simply Scintillating: A Retrospective at CLAMP

Feminine Floored Hurrah (Potassa de la Fayette), NY, NY, Hurrah, March 1978 #2

Meryl Meisler: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Meryl Meisler.

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
