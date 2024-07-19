Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Adventurer Creates Artistic Photos of Animals in Their Natural Habitats

By Jessica Stewart on July 19, 2024
African lion roaring

Tooth and Nail, April 2022. African Lion, Okavango Delta, Botswana (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)
Self-taught photographer Harry Skeggs has spent years capturing images that inspire us to protect and appreciate the natural world and its inhabitants. These evocative photos have been put together in a new coffee table book, Creation: Masterpieces from the Natural World. Published by teNeues, the book features over 100 images of animals in their natural habitats.

Skeggs' photographs give us an intimate look at these incredible animals, whether it's the small insects flying around the whiskers of a roaring African lion or the haunting gaze of Malaya, the largest silverback gorilla in Buhoma, Bwindi, Uganda.  The connections he's built with these animals have pushed him far beyond his artistic photography, as he's also an involved conservationist.

“From close-ups of wild cats to swimming amongst tiger sharks, I am always excited by new prospects to experience our wild earth and the photographic opportunities they offer to the bold,” he writes. “I am committed to capturing the beauty of our natural world as it should be—wild and free. The animals in my work are untrained, unharassed, and unbaited.”

This makes Skeggs' work all the more impressive, as his commitment to showing wildlife naturally takes extra patience and dedication. But this also speaks to his love for adventure and desire to leave nature unharmed. This care and adoration for the environment and its creatures shines through across the book's pages.

Get a sneak preview of his stunning black-and-white and color photography, and then run to pre-order Creation: Masterpieces from the Natural World which will be released in early August.

Self-taught photographer Harry Skeggs has spent years capturing images that inspire us to protect and appreciate the natural world and its inhabitants.

Mountain gorilla in Uganda

Kong, December 2021. Mountain Gorilla, Bwindi, Uganda (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

Brown bear in the water in Alaska

Onward, August 2022. Brown Bear, Katmai, Alaska (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

Masai giraffe in the Masai Mara

Limelight, March 2019. Masai Giraffe, Masai Mara, Kenya (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

Southern white rhinos in Ol Pejeta, Kenya

Pride of Pejeta, March 2022. Southern White Rhino, Ol Pejeta, Kenya (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

Camargue horses reflecting in the water

Calm Waters, March 2020. Camargue Horse, Camargue, France (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

His wildlife photography shows animals in their natural habitat, and he takes care not to bait or provoke them to get his photos.

Brown bear walking in front of a mountain in Alaska

Mists of Time, August 2022. Brown Bear, Katmai, Alaska (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

King penguin in South Georgia

Yesterday’s Kings, March 2022. King Penguin, Jason Harbour, South Georgia (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

Chinstrap penguins walking in the snow near Elephant Island in Antarctica

Between the Cracks, March 2022. Chinstrap Penguin, near Elephant Island, Antarctica (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

Tiger shark in the Bahamas

Dawn Patrol, July 2018. Tiger Shark, Tiger Beach, Bahamas (Photo: © Harry Skeggs)

Enjoy over 100 images in his new coffee table book, Creation: Masterpieces from the Natural World.

Creation by Harry Skeggs

Harry Skeggs: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teNeues.

Related Articles:

Explore 20 Years of Conservation Photography in Cristina Mittermeier’s New Book

Award-Winning Photographers Share Their Love of Big Animals in Coffee Table Book

Wildlife Photographers Unite in New Book To Highlight Beauty of Endangered Animals

Beautiful Photos Capture the “Untamed Spirits” of Majestic Horses From Around the World

