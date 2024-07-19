Adventurer Creates Artistic Photos of Animals in Their Natural Habitats

Self-taught photographer Harry Skeggs has spent years capturing images that inspire us to protect and appreciate the natural world and its inhabitants. These evocative photos have been put together in a new coffee table book, Creation: Masterpieces from the Natural World. Published by teNeues, the book features over 100 images of animals in their natural habitats.

Skeggs' photographs give us an intimate look at these incredible animals, whether it's the small insects flying around the whiskers of a roaring African lion or the haunting gaze of Malaya, the largest silverback gorilla in Buhoma, Bwindi, Uganda. The connections he's built with these animals have pushed him far beyond his artistic photography, as he's also an involved conservationist.

“From close-ups of wild cats to swimming amongst tiger sharks, I am always excited by new prospects to experience our wild earth and the photographic opportunities they offer to the bold,” he writes. “I am committed to capturing the beauty of our natural world as it should be—wild and free. The animals in my work are untrained, unharassed, and unbaited.”

This makes Skeggs' work all the more impressive, as his commitment to showing wildlife naturally takes extra patience and dedication. But this also speaks to his love for adventure and desire to leave nature unharmed. This care and adoration for the environment and its creatures shines through across the book's pages.

Get a sneak preview of his stunning black-and-white and color photography, and then run to pre-order Creation: Masterpieces from the Natural World which will be released in early August.

Self-taught photographer Harry Skeggs has spent years capturing images that inspire us to protect and appreciate the natural world and its inhabitants.

His wildlife photography shows animals in their natural habitat, and he takes care not to bait or provoke them to get his photos.

Enjoy over 100 images in his new coffee table book, Creation: Masterpieces from the Natural World.

Harry Skeggs: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teNeues.

Related Articles :

Explore 20 Years of Conservation Photography in Cristina Mittermeier’s New Book

Award-Winning Photographers Share Their Love of Big Animals in Coffee Table Book

Wildlife Photographers Unite in New Book To Highlight Beauty of Endangered Animals

Beautiful Photos Capture the “Untamed Spirits” of Majestic Horses From Around the World