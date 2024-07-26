Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Striking Animal Portraits Capture "Humanlike" Poses Full of Personality

By Jessica Stewart on July 26, 2024
Portrait of a Silverback western lowland gorilla by Vincent Lagrange

Silverback Western lowland gorilla
Photographer Vincent Lagrange doesn't take your standard animal portrait. His remarkable images don't just capture the details of each animal's anatomy, but also strike much deeper into their unique characters. His new book, Between Us: Animal Portraits, hones in on the connection between himself and his animal models as he takes these evocative images.

Working from his Antwerp studio with the help of biologists, veterinarians, and zoo keepers, Lagrange moves slowly and deliberately. This is critical in ensuring the comfort of every animal sitting before his lens. Using minimalist lighting and hand-painted backgrounds, he focuses on adjusting his setup to fit the needs of the animals.

“Initially, I hang the backdrops near the animals to observe their reactions, as even the smallest change can be significant for them,” he tells My Modern Met. “For special animals, I bring my crafted decors to their location, ensuring the setup creates a feeling that suits both the animals' comfort and my artistic vision.”

From a Western lowland gorilla's intense gaze to the otherworldly look of a Shoebill stork, the finished portraits are a dignified look at the animal kingdom. At the same time, they also allow us to enter into a relationship with these animals in a way that is not often possible, as through his lens, he allows us to see their emotions.

Featuring 150 of Lagrange's photographs, Between Us: Animal Portraits is an incredible way for anyone to feel closer to the animal kingdom. Hopefully, it will also allow people to reconsider our shared role in this world.

“Careful observers will note that each animal possesses unique characteristics and behaviors,” reads the book's introduction. “They experience life as we do, from the caring relationship between mother and child to the playfulness of youth, the challenges of adulthood, and the wisdom of old age.

This again highlights that we are no different from other sentient beings.”

Between Us: Animal Portraitspublished by teNeues, will be released in September 2024 and is now available for pre-sale.

Photographer Vincent Lagrange is known for his emotive portraits of animals.

Portrait of a red panda by Vincent Lagrange

Red panda

Portrait of a sphynx cat by Vincent Lagrange

Sphynx cat

Portrait of a meerkat by Vincent Lagrange

Meerkat

Portrait of a walrus by Vincent Lagrange

Walrus

Portrait of a black and white ruffed lemur by Vincent Lagrange

Black and white ruffed lemur

The portraits, taken in a studio setting, are executed carefully and deliberately to put each animal at ease.

Behind the scenes of a Vincent Lagrange photo shoot

Portrait of secretary bird by Vincent Lagrange

Secretary bird

Lagrange's new coffee table book, Between Us: Animal Portraits, pulls together 150 of his best images.

Photo of a rhino by Vincent Lagrange

Rhinoceros

Portrait of Sumatran orangutan by Vincent Lagrange

Sumatran orangutan

Portrait of shoebill stork by Vincent Lagrange

Shoebill stork

Portrait of bald eagle by Vincent Lagrange

Bald eagle

Portrait of Guinea turaco by Vincent Lagrange

Guinea turaco

Portrait of a marabou stork by Vincent Lagrange

Marabou stork

Photo of a two-horned chameleon by Vincent Lagrange

West Usambara two-horned chameleon

Now available for pre-sale, Lagrange hopes the book will allow people to establish a new connection with the animal kingdom.

Portrait of a mantled guereza by Vincent Lagrange

Mantled guereza

Portrait of a snowy owl by Vincent Lagrange

Snowy owl

Portrait of a Valais blacknose sheep

Valais blacknose sheep

Portrait of a vulture by Vincent Lagrange

Vulture

Between Us: Animal Portraits by Vincent Lagrange

Vincent Lagrange: Website | FacebookInstagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vincent Lagrange.

