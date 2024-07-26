Striking Animal Portraits Capture “Humanlike” Poses Full of Personality

Photographer Vincent Lagrange doesn't take your standard animal portrait. His remarkable images don't just capture the details of each animal's anatomy, but also strike much deeper into their unique characters. His new book, Between Us: Animal Portraits, hones in on the connection between himself and his animal models as he takes these evocative images.

Working from his Antwerp studio with the help of biologists, veterinarians, and zoo keepers, Lagrange moves slowly and deliberately. This is critical in ensuring the comfort of every animal sitting before his lens. Using minimalist lighting and hand-painted backgrounds, he focuses on adjusting his setup to fit the needs of the animals.

“Initially, I hang the backdrops near the animals to observe their reactions, as even the smallest change can be significant for them,” he tells My Modern Met. “For special animals, I bring my crafted decors to their location, ensuring the setup creates a feeling that suits both the animals' comfort and my artistic vision.”

From a Western lowland gorilla's intense gaze to the otherworldly look of a Shoebill stork, the finished portraits are a dignified look at the animal kingdom. At the same time, they also allow us to enter into a relationship with these animals in a way that is not often possible, as through his lens, he allows us to see their emotions.

Featuring 150 of Lagrange's photographs, Between Us: Animal Portraits is an incredible way for anyone to feel closer to the animal kingdom. Hopefully, it will also allow people to reconsider our shared role in this world.

“Careful observers will note that each animal possesses unique characteristics and behaviors,” reads the book's introduction. “They experience life as we do, from the caring relationship between mother and child to the playfulness of youth, the challenges of adulthood, and the wisdom of old age.

This again highlights that we are no different from other sentient beings.”

Between Us: Animal Portraits, published by teNeues, will be released in September 2024 and is now available for pre-sale.

Photographer Vincent Lagrange is known for his emotive portraits of animals.

The portraits, taken in a studio setting, are executed carefully and deliberately to put each animal at ease.

Lagrange's new coffee table book, Between Us: Animal Portraits, pulls together 150 of his best images.

Now available for pre-sale, Lagrange hopes the book will allow people to establish a new connection with the animal kingdom.

