Dreamy Animated Architectural “Sketches” Brought to Life with AI

By Jessica Stewart on June 14, 2025

 

Architecture studio EMUNARQ is known for its exceptional visualizations that bring creative concepts to life. While the firm typically publishes polished renderings of fully realized spaces, their new series is something quite different. Called Fluidity in Form, the renderings look like animated architectural sketches.

Some areas are more fully polished, while others remain a “pencil sketch,” all with minute “notes” that give us the sensation that we're peering into an architect's creative process. Published on Instagram, each sketch is brought to life by animation, with people walking through the space.

“In this latest exploration, form flows freely, rejecting rigidity and embracing movement. Inspired by organic continuity and spatial harmony,” writes the studio. “Each frame is a study in balance: between sculptural ambition and serene simplicity. Architecture, reimagined not as mass, but as movement.”

In one set of images, curving walkways gently lead crowds in and out of the building, controlling the flow of traffic through organic forms. Using Rhino 3D, a modelling software, and AI, EMUNARQ has produced an inspiring series that, in some ways, appears to be an homage to Zaha Hadid's use of curves.

For the architecture studio, which publishes short tutorials on its YouTube channel and offers an in-depth online course, mixing technologies has opened up new creative avenues. Scroll down to see more for the series and follow them on Instagram to stay up to date with new projects.

Architecture studio EMUNARQ utilizes 3D modeling software and AI to create free-flowing “sketches” that incorporate organic forms.

 

EMUNARQ: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

