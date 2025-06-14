Dreamy Animated Architectural “Sketches” Brought to Life with AI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emunarq (@emunarq7)

Architecture studio EMUNARQ is known for its exceptional visualizations that bring creative concepts to life. While the firm typically publishes polished renderings of fully realized spaces, their new series is something quite different. Called Fluidity in Form, the renderings look like animated architectural sketches.

Some areas are more fully polished, while others remain a “pencil sketch,” all with minute “notes” that give us the sensation that we're peering into an architect's creative process. Published on Instagram, each sketch is brought to life by animation, with people walking through the space.

“In this latest exploration, form flows freely, rejecting rigidity and embracing movement. Inspired by organic continuity and spatial harmony,” writes the studio. “Each frame is a study in balance: between sculptural ambition and serene simplicity. Architecture, reimagined not as mass, but as movement.”

In one set of images, curving walkways gently lead crowds in and out of the building, controlling the flow of traffic through organic forms. Using Rhino 3D, a modelling software, and AI, EMUNARQ has produced an inspiring series that, in some ways, appears to be an homage to Zaha Hadid's use of curves.

For the architecture studio, which publishes short tutorials on its YouTube channel and offers an in-depth online course, mixing technologies has opened up new creative avenues. Scroll down to see more for the series and follow them on Instagram to stay up to date with new projects.

Architecture studio EMUNARQ utilizes 3D modeling software and AI to create free-flowing “sketches” that incorporate organic forms.

