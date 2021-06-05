Home / Architecture

Daring Architectural Concept Perches a House on the Side of a Rocky Cliff

By Samantha Pires on June 5, 2021
Exterior View of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain House

Architectural designer Milad Eshtiyaghi has visualized a dramatic project that's not for the faint of heart. Imagined for Vancouver, British Columbia, the Mountain House is a stunning contemporary home for cliffside living that literally hangs off the edges of one.

Eshtiyaghi challenged himself to create a residence on the beautiful mountainside that would not damage the existing trees on the chosen site. To do so, the designer uses a series of boxes that are stacked vertically or horizontally. These rows can weave around the trees and leave beautiful informal courtyards in between. One of the most daring configurations of this system is the vertical stack that makes a “C” shape extending from the cliff.

Exterior View of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain House

The design of the house is organized to suit the needs of an intergenerational family. Eshtiyaghi calls the lower level “the son’s house” and the upper level “the father’s house.” A son would be able to bring his partner and children to live in the lower level and have enough privacy for his family but also be close enough to his parents on the mountain. Another level is designed as an amenity space where the designer includes recreational activities for the extended family.

Through atmospheric dusk and daytime renderings, we can see the careful consideration of interior spaces looking out to the landscape. Large areas of Mountain House are treated with floor-to-ceiling glass panels that help preserve the incredible views. When merely looking is not enough, these glass panels even open to allow the fresh mountain air to enter the home—keeping the multi-generational family connected to each other and the beauty of Vancouver.

Keep scrolling to see more conceptual visualization of Mountain House by Milad Eshtiyaghi.

Milad Eshtiyaghi's conceptual Mountain House dramatically hangs off the edge of a cliff.

Exterior View of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain HouseInterior of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain HouseNight View of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain HouseNight View of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain HouseInterior of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain HouseInterior of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain HouseInterior of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain HouseNight View of Milad Eshtiyaghi's Mountain House

Milad Eshtiyaghi: Website | Instagram | FacebookLinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Milad Eshtiyaghi.

Related Articles:

Conceptual Cocoon Cabins Imagine Wooden Pods Nestled Among a Cuban Mountainscape

Solar Mountain Is a Permanent Art Installation That Would Produce 300 MWH of Renewable Energy at Burning Man

Artist Reimagines Majestic Mountainscapes as Jewel-Toned Polygon Paintings

Mountain Observatory Mourns the Loss of Beloved Cat Who Lived There for 12 Years

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

9 Facts About the Pantheon, the Iconic Roman Church That Barely Survived the Dark Ages
This Observation Tower Design Literally Anchors Two Tectonic Plates in Iceland
Portugal Opens One of the Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridges in the World
Photographers Capture NYC’s Newly Opened ‘Little Island’ Park
This Circular Forest Home Is Inspired by the Trunk of a Tree
This Intimate Restaurant Is Nestled Within a Cluster of Uniquely Shaped Brick Structures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dreamy ‘House of Four Gardens’ Concept Blurs the Line Between Building and Nature
10 BIG Buildings by Bjarke Ingels Group [Infographic]
20 Documentaries About Famous Architects and Great Architecture
Rome’s Colosseum Is Getting a Makeover With a New Sustainable Floor
10 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World [Infographic]
Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Announces Virtual Tour Event This Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.