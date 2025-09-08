Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Fantastical Paintings Imagine an Alternate Universe Overrun by Robots and Donuts

By Eva Baron on September 8, 2025
Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Moment of Truth.”

Toy robots have followed Eric Joyner around ever since his days at the Academy of Art in San Francisco. While there, he’d keep a few on his shelves; but despite their near-constant presence, it was only after 10 years of working as an illustrator that he began painting them in earnest. A toy robot has great visual appeal—they’re composed of angular shapes, tinny color palettes, and are simply a playful subject. In his fantastical paintings, Joyner certainly appreciates these elements, but he takes them a step further as well.

“I was at first compelled by a strong desire to understand human behavior and the role that conflict plays in all life,” Joyner tells My Modern Met. “For me, intelligent life is the most interesting subject and by expressing this importance by means of bringing inanimate objects to life, hopefully people can escape themselves for a few moments and see things differently.”

Joyner’s newest solo exhibition, Looking Sideways, achieved exactly that, plunging viewers deep into bizarre and surreal worlds. Here, robots purchase ice cream cones from quaint, local shops; they snap selfies while cuddling in bed; or they watch as Godzilla and King Kong fight one another across a desolate, desert landscape. They also often appear alongside another one of Joyner’s recurring symbols: donuts.

“On the surface, robots and donuts placed together for any reason seems absurd—and is,” the artist says. “I’m just holding a mirror to humanity. We are here and don’t know why.”

Perhaps no painting better exemplifies this than Matinee, in which robots attend a screening of 2001: A Space Odyssey as massive donuts tumble from the sky above. At first glance, the scene seems mundane, complete with stark facades and fluffy clouds. Joyner’s contouring is equally direct, echoing a mid-century style and setting similar to those seen in Edward Hopper’s work. Even the robots blend in, their blocky bodies and awkward limbs not registering immediately. It’s the donuts—and their sheer scale—that hint at Joyner’s preference for the absurd, forcing us to scan the composition once again.

“Absurdity and surrealism are a big part of my work as I try to make sense of the world today,” Joyner explains. “We need to see things from different angles to better understand, grow, and not look at life so negatively all the time, as the corporate media and politicians would prefer.”

For Joyner, robots and donuts “coexist in strange harmony,” creating an uncanny effect even in the most familiar of environments.

“The robots fumble toward something human, mirroring our own attempts to find meaning in a world growing increasingly fragmented,” Joyner says of Looking Sideways. “Donuts appear as both coping mechanisms and existential props: absurd, sweet, and fleeting, much like the comforts we cling to in the face of uncertainty.”

Even with these conceptual underpinnings, Joyner’s work remains buoyant, humorous, and even relatable. In Moment of Truth, for instance, a robot mother has taken her robot child to a bakery, watching as he surveys the plethora of donuts in front of him. His metallic claws rest on the bakery counter and, though we can’t see his robotic face, we still recognize the feeling he must be experiencing: wonder, if not pure glee.

“[It’s] my favorite painting [in the exhibition],” Joyner remarks. “I wanted to capture the moment when a child makes his first visit to a bakery.”

Regardless of their inanimate subjects, Joyner’s paintings are deeply concerned with humans—what they want, what they think, what they feel, and, above all, where they’ll go from here.

“As we teeter on the edge of a murky future shaped by artificial intelligence, these paintings become reflections of our collective anxieties and quiet hopes,” Joyner concludes. “They suggest that perhaps even in a world of circuits and code, the desire for tenderness, joy, and a donut remains universal.”

Eric Joyner: Looking Sideways was recently on view at Corey Helford Gallery.

Looking Sideways, Eric Joyner’s recent solo exhibition at Corey Helford Gallery, explored the absurdity of the world through robots and donuts.

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“The Scrollers.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Matinee.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Someday World.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Baker's Nightmare.”

Both robots and donuts are recurring themes throughout Joyner’s practice, which is grounded in pop surrealism.

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Frida at Work.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Ice Cream Shop.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Hammer Throw.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Walking the Dog.”

Eric Joyner: Looking Sideways was on view from July to August 2025.

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Bat Break.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“Lou's Market.”

Pop surrealist paintings by Eric Joyner

“New Frontier.”

Eric Joyner: Website | Instagram
Corey Helford Gallery: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Corey Helford Gallery.

Related Articles:

Artist Celebrates the Timelessness of Nature Through Animal Deities

80 Artists Celebrate the Influence of 80 Years of Mattel Toys in Expansive Exhibition

Artist Evokes the Intrigue and Mystery of Worlds Unknown in Futurist Paintings [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Celebrates the Timelessness of Nature Through Animal Deities
Dreamy ‘Fluid Impressionism’ Paintings Imagine the Natural World in Flowing Beauty
Playful Exhibition Showcases the Secret (and Mischievous) Lives of Pets
Abstract Painter Creates Colorful Works Inspired by the Beauty of Stained Glass
Oil Paintings Capture Bright Colors and Ornate Patterns of Traditional Mexican Garments
Oil Paintings Explore the Childhood Experience of Going Back to School

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Looks Inward To Create Mind-Bending Paintings That Explore Mental Health [Interview]
Dreamy Ethereal Paintings Come to Life With Reflective Gold Leaf
Dreamy Cloud Paintings Capture the Delicate Beauty of Changing Skies Within Vintage Frames
Artist Draws From Mexican Pictorial Traditions to Explore His Inner Life Through Self Portraits [Interview]
Artist Draws From South Asian Traditions To Create Layered Narratives With Spiritual Significance
Hazy Paintings of Bodies in Mid-Motion Capture the Surreal In-Between Limbo of Life [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.