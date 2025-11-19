Vivid Oil Paintings Capture the Ancient Energy of Australia’s Majestic Landscapes

The mountains, rivers, and forests of our world have watched countless generations come and go, and if the land could speak, it would definitely have some stories to tell. Exploring humanity’s connection to the land—past, present, and future—Melbourne-based artist Jack Rowland creates vibrant landscapes that celebrate nature’s ancient beauty. He’s painted a number of different landscapes over the years, but his most recent work focuses on Australia’s vast deserts and mountainscapes.

Rowland’s series, titled Euphorica, reimagines the wild Ikara-Flinders Ranges of South Australia as a dream-like utopia. The typically hostile environment is rendered in saturated hues, capturing the intense energy and heat of the area. Through his art, Rowland aims to visualize our spiritual connection with nature, drawing on the idea of the “sublime.” Using vivid colors and intricate detail, he explores the powerful, almost psychedelic feeling of being at one with nature.

“Watching the sunset over the breath-taking landscape of the Ikara-Flinders Ranges, a sense of just how ancient this land is came to the forefront of my mind,” Rowland recalls. “And how irrelevant the human drama back at home can be. This land has seen it all. And will continue to long after we are gone.”

For another series of oil paintings, titled Un-Earth, Rowland renders otherworldly landscapes inspired by Lake Mungo, a dried-up lake in western New South Wales where the oldest human remains outside of Africa were discovered. The site’s eerie terrain of skeletal sand mounds and its deep connection to the ancient past inspired Rowland to depict a future, post-climate crisis world. His dark, cinematic landscapes invite us to picture two futures—one where we’ve been left behind as ancient remains, and another where we’re discovering new worlds beyond our own.

