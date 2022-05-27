Daughter of Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting Remembers Mom’s Bravery

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/SIxKrgX6Xi — Adalynn ✞💛 (@addy_celeste) May 25, 2022

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 young students and two teachers dead. The daughter of Eva Mireles, one of the educators killed in the May 24 tragedy, shared a touching tribute to her mom and revealed her bravery in the face of unimaginable horror. Adalynn Ruiz posted a letter to the late Mireles on social media the day after the shooting. “My sweet mommy, I will miss you forever,” she wrote on Twitter, ending the sentence with a white heart and a dove emoji.

“To the half that makes me whole,” Ruiz begins the letter. “Mom, I have no words to describe how I feel right now, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life. I never thought that I would be here writing this type of post for you.”

Ruiz went on to describe the life her family had. It was full of love and togetherness. “I just want to hear your voice,” she wrote. “I want to hear you say ‘Nanis wake up already man!’ Because I keep snoozing my alarm. I want to hug you one last time and I want to feel the calluses on your hands because you were not only a teacher during the day, but the most hardworking cross fitter in the afternoon.”

The girl shared how her mom would call her every day after work and they would send each other TikToks and sing karaoke together. “I want everything back. I want you to come back to me mom. I miss you more than words can explain. My beautiful mom, thank you for the funniest memories. Thank you for the best times of my life. Thank you for being my best friend. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for.”

Ruiz closed out the letter by pledging to forever say her mom’s name. “…so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives,” she said. “My heart will forever be broken. My best friend, my twin was taken from me.” She told her mom they would eventually see each other again.

Mireles’ sister, Maggie Mireles, has created a GoFundMe for the family during this time. “A lot of very kind people have been asking to donate,” she writes, “and although her funeral expenses will be covered, her husband Ruben and daughter Adalynn still have to go on.” Learn more about donating here.

