This Photo of Lady Liberty Getting Arrested After a No Kings Protest Is One You’ll See in History Books

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On March 28, 2026, an estimated 8 million people participated in the No Kings protest marches across the U.S. Rallies occurred in all 50 states with over 3,300 events in cities great and small. There, people expressed their feelings about the Trump administration, holding up signs and dressing in costume. While there were countless clever, creative forms of self-expression, one image stood out as a defining moment because it encapsulates the tension in the U.S. right now: a woman dressed as Lady Liberty getting handcuffed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Etienne Lauren photographed some of the now-iconic shots, capturing the scene as it unfolded. The protestor dons green hair and a Statue of Liberty crown while wearing a mint dress and a chain around her waist, all as two police officers stand behind her. They cuff her in zip tie-style restraints and take her torch. Despite the arrest, the woman looks at peace, caught during a moment where her face appears relaxed and she’s smiling.

So, what’s the story behind these images? According to ABC7, some of the demonstrators didn’t leave after the march ended in downtown Los Angeles, across from City Hall. Eventually, unlawful assembly was declared, and the LAPD took people into custody, including Lady Liberty.

To many, the series of shots is symbolic. “Ironic—and iconic,” one Redditor wrote when sharing the images. “When political cartoons become reality,” another replied. On X, @emkenobi said, “Don’t think there’s a better image out there to represent what is currently happening in America.” Echoing that sentiment was @carled613: “A picture is worth a thousand words, but this one tells the story of an entire era. Liberty in zip ties.”

The woman who dressed as Lady Liberty, who goes by @that.vvitch on Instagram, spoke out about getting arrested on March 28. Scroll down to see what she has to say.

A series of images, shot by photographer Etienne Lauren, shows a woman dressed as Lady Liberty getting handcuffed by the Los Angeles Police Department after the No Kings protest on March 28, 2026.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

People were quick to point out that it “tells the story of an entire era,” referring to it as one you might see in history books someday.

Don't think there's a better image out there to represent what is currently happening in America. https://t.co/xXQaHrlFjT — ♡ (@emkenobi) March 30, 2026

A picture is worth a thousand words, but this one tells the story of an entire era. Liberty in zip ties. pic.twitter.com/6zvfPYmIKS — WildCurios (@Carled613) March 30, 2026

The woman dressed as Lady Liberty spoke out after her arrest. See her response below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @that.vvitch

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