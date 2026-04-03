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This Photo of Lady Liberty Getting Arrested After a No Kings Protest Is One You’ll See in History Books

By Sara Barnes on April 3, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

On March 28, 2026, an estimated 8 million people participated in the No Kings protest marches across the U.S. Rallies occurred in all 50 states with over 3,300 events in cities great and small. There, people expressed their feelings about the Trump administration, holding up signs and dressing in costume. While there were countless clever, creative forms of self-expression, one image stood out as a defining moment because it encapsulates the tension in the U.S. right now: a woman dressed as Lady Liberty getting handcuffed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Etienne Lauren photographed some of the now-iconic shots, capturing the scene as it unfolded. The protestor dons green hair and a Statue of Liberty crown while wearing a mint dress and a chain around her waist, all as two police officers stand behind her. They cuff her in zip tie-style restraints and take her torch. Despite the arrest, the woman looks at peace, caught during a moment where her face appears relaxed and she’s smiling.

So, what’s the story behind these images? According to ABC7, some of the demonstrators didn’t leave after the march ended in downtown Los Angeles, across from City Hall. Eventually, unlawful assembly was declared, and the LAPD took people into custody, including Lady Liberty.

To many, the series of shots is symbolic. “Ironic—and iconic,” one Redditor wrote when sharing the images. “When political cartoons become reality,” another replied. On X, @emkenobi said, “Don’t think there’s a better image out there to represent what is currently happening in America.” Echoing that sentiment was @carled613: “A picture is worth a thousand words, but this one tells the story of an entire era. Liberty in zip ties.”

The woman who dressed as Lady Liberty, who goes by @that.vvitch on Instagram, spoke out about getting arrested on March 28. Scroll down to see what she has to say.

A series of images, shot by photographer Etienne Lauren, shows a woman dressed as Lady Liberty getting handcuffed by the Los Angeles Police Department after the No Kings protest on March 28, 2026.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

People were quick to point out that it “tells the story of an entire era,” referring to it as one you might see in history books someday.

ironic — and iconic
by
u/foxlikething in
LosAngeles

The woman dressed as Lady Liberty spoke out after her arrest. See her response below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @that.vvitch

Sources: This Photo Of A “No Kings” Protester Getting Arrested Is Going Mega Viral, And People Are Calling It A “Generational Shot”; Huge crowds gathered nationwide for the third ‘No Kings’ day protests

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
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