Why Swedish Schools Are Cutting Back on Digital Learning and Bringing Back Textbooks

Sweden’s eagerness to embrace digital learning may have been to its detriment. Like the rest of the world, the country wanted to be at the forefront when technology seemed to be the future. It became a global leader in digital schooling, and even preschoolers were required to use digital tools as of 2019. But that mandate has since been revoked, starting in 2025. The previous consensus was that students should be equipped to work in a technology-driven world. But now Sweden is performing a 180, turning its back on digital learning, believing it can do more harm than good.

Amidst falling literacy levels and loss of basic skills, including attention spans and handwriting, Sweden is making changes to its education system. It has found a correlation between declining test scores and screen usage. While research shows digital learning is beneficial, it is also too distracting, and abundant usage has a direct negative effect on students’ test-taking abilities. (It should be noted, however, that the scores were still higher than those of students who used no technology at all.)

The Swedish government must find a healthy middle ground. It has already begun restricting device usage to only when necessary, attempting to limit distractions. Starting fall 2026, teachers must collect phones from kids aged 7 to 16, to be returned at the end of the school day. Additionally, the government has committed more than 2.1 billion kronor ($200 million USD) to schools for physical textbooks and teaching materials. Schools will need to redesign their curriculum to accommodate traditional, book-based learning by 2028.

Debates are ongoing, on both sides, as to whether this is the right move. Those concerned about the negative impact of digital tools cite studies showing that reading on screens differs from traditional reading on paper. Screens cause eye strain, decreased attention spans, and difficulty processing information. They believe the distracting nature of devices is too much of a detriment to the developing brains of children to be justified.

Those who support utilizing digital tools more in the classroom claim that literacy is more important, as the vast majority of jobs will require digital skills. Especially Sweden, as Europe’s number one producer of “tech unicorns” (tech companies valued at $1 billion or more) per capita, will be looking for tech-savvy employees. If these companies can’t find adept workers at home, Sweden will be left behind.

Changes in the Swedish government are leading to new rules and regulations in their approach to digitized education.

Falling test scores have been attributed to distracting devices, prompting Sweden to revert to textbook-based learning and implement a cell phone ban.

There is a debate over whether this is the right decision, with supporters citing studies on technology’s impact on brain development and opponents saying students need digital skills for future careers.

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