Home / News

Sir David Attenborough Is Turning 100 With a Celebration of His Genre-Defining Work

By Sage Helene on March 3, 2026

For more than 70 years, Sir David Attenborough has brought the wonders of our planet into living rooms around the globe. As he approaches his 100th birthday on May 8, 2026, the legendary biologist remains as influential as ever with no signs of slowing down. His signature narration style–calm, curious, and deeply reverent–has made him one of the most recognizable figures in documentary history. Attenborough’s voice has guided generations through rainforests, coral reefs, frozen tundras, and beyond.

Now, as he nears this remarkable milestone, Attenborough remains as focused as ever on solutions and scientific progress. His recent documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, dives deep into the beauty and fragility of the world’s seas, pairing stunning underwater cinematography with a powerful message about conservation. On land, the project titled Wild London highlights the surprising biodiversity thriving within one of the world’s busiest cities. The series reflects a theme that has defined his later work: hope rooted in action.

The BBC will be celebrating the biologist’s legacy with a week of special programming that includes new and old shows by Attenborough. One new feature is titled Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure, which goes behind the scenes on his beloved Life on Earth series, which first broadcast in 1979. The new series Secret Garden will also air during this time, featuring the presenter as he reveals the rich biodiversity within gardens and what we can do help save threatened species. But the channel isn’t forgetting older favorites. It will air episodes from Attenborough’s series, including Planet Earth, One Planet, Blue Planet, and Frozen Planet.

Reaching the age of 100 is remarkable, yet Attenborough’s influence extends far beyond the species he has documented. He has inspired scientists, filmmakers, and environmental advocates, alongside everyday people, to be curious about the amazing world surrounding us and to share it with others.

Source: BBC plans David Attenborough celebration for 100th birthday

Related Articles:

Actor Dick Van Dyke Turns 100 and Shares His Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Life

5-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough Fan Draws 99 Animals To Celebrate the Naturalist’s 99th Birthday

David Attenborough’s ‘Ocean’ Film Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Life Beneath the Waves

Dr. Jane Goodall Shares Urgent Earth Day Message on Protecting Our Planet

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Educator Wins Life-Changing $1 Million Global Teacher Prize for Innovative Teaching in India
RIP Jesse Jackson: Legendary Civil Rights Leader Dies at 84
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Honors Olympian After Being Disqualified for His Helmet
RIP James Van Der Beek: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Varsity Blues’ Star Dies at 48
Countries Across Europe Are Considering Social Media Bans for Kids Under 16 Years Old
Man in Batman Suit Condemns Santa Clara City Council Over ICE Ahead of Super Bowl

More on My Modern Met

Galleries Around the U.S. Join Nationwide Anti-ICE Strike
Natalie Portman and Olivia Wilde Among Celebrities Condemning ICE at Sundance Film Festival
Historic Slavery Exhibition Removed From Independence Park in Philadelphia After Executive Order
Denmark’s Historic Postal Service Ends Letter Delivery After 400 Years
Skiers Assemble To Create Giant Heart in Tribute to 40 Victims of Devastating New Year’s Fire in Swiss Bar
Iconic ‘Rocky’ Statue Will Return to the Top of PMA’s Steps in Philadelphia

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.