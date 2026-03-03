Sir David Attenborough Is Turning 100 With a Celebration of His Genre-Defining Work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough)

For more than 70 years, Sir David Attenborough has brought the wonders of our planet into living rooms around the globe. As he approaches his 100th birthday on May 8, 2026, the legendary biologist remains as influential as ever with no signs of slowing down. His signature narration style–calm, curious, and deeply reverent–has made him one of the most recognizable figures in documentary history. Attenborough’s voice has guided generations through rainforests, coral reefs, frozen tundras, and beyond.

Now, as he nears this remarkable milestone, Attenborough remains as focused as ever on solutions and scientific progress. His recent documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, dives deep into the beauty and fragility of the world’s seas, pairing stunning underwater cinematography with a powerful message about conservation. On land, the project titled Wild London highlights the surprising biodiversity thriving within one of the world’s busiest cities. The series reflects a theme that has defined his later work: hope rooted in action.

The BBC will be celebrating the biologist’s legacy with a week of special programming that includes new and old shows by Attenborough. One new feature is titled Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure, which goes behind the scenes on his beloved Life on Earth series, which first broadcast in 1979. The new series Secret Garden will also air during this time, featuring the presenter as he reveals the rich biodiversity within gardens and what we can do help save threatened species. But the channel isn’t forgetting older favorites. It will air episodes from Attenborough’s series, including Planet Earth, One Planet, Blue Planet, and Frozen Planet.

Reaching the age of 100 is remarkable, yet Attenborough’s influence extends far beyond the species he has documented. He has inspired scientists, filmmakers, and environmental advocates, alongside everyday people, to be curious about the amazing world surrounding us and to share it with others.

