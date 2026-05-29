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Shoko Kawata Becomes First Japanese Mayor To Take Maternity Leave While in Office

By Regina Sienra on May 29, 2026

In Japan, expectant mothers can take up to 14 weeks of maternity leave; six weeks before their due date, and eight weeks after giving birth. This was a major victory of the Labor Standards Act of 1947, with women being paid about 67% of their salary during their leave. While this has long guided Japanese workers, there is no legal framework for elected officials. Now, Shoko Kawata is making headlines as the first mayor to take maternity leave while in office in Japan.

Kawata, who is the mayor of Yawata, Kyoto Prefecture, is no stranger to breaking new ground. In 2023, she became Japan’s youngest female mayor at age 33 following a successful campaign as an independent candidate. “At a time when women’s active participation is being emphasized, I hope by showing that even those in managerial or top leadership positions can properly take maternity and child care leave, this will help create a society in which women feel more encouraged to take on challenges,” the mayor told The Asahi Shimbun.

Since a mayor would be considered a public servant, rather than an employee, under Japan’s labor laws, they can’t automatically access the 14 weeks of leave. There is also another obstacle: Japan’s work culture. “In Japan, there is a deeply rooted pressure that the more senior you are, the less entitled you are to parental leave, creating a cycle where those at the top don’t take it, so those below feel they cannot ask,” Miho Konishi from The Tokyo Foundation think tank told Australia’s ABC. “A mayor—someone in a role that is genuinely difficult to replace—demonstrating that an organization can manage and adapt, sends a message that extends well beyond local government, into the private sector and society as a whole.”

Still, Kawata has said that she will be on top of everything. “Although I will appoint an acting mayor for a certain period, I intend to maintain close communication and make preparations, including checking progress online, to ensure that municipal administration does not stall,” the mayor adds. “I want to make sure that, in terms of the total amount of work over the four years [of my term], there is no shortfall.”

Kawata is expected to give birth in September, and she has already announced she also plans to take childcare leave, which parents can take until their baby is 1 year old. However, the details on this have yet to be finalized.

Ultimately, Kawata hopes this is bigger than her and can start a conversation around support systems for new moms—and future mayors—in Japan. “I would like to share both within and outside the city how we, as an organization, can overcome this, including by strengthening our support systems,” she says. “What that backup actually looks like in practice remains to be built. What Japan needs is not the appearance of exceptional individuals, but systems that make this possible for everyone.”

Shoko Kawata is making headlines as the first mayor to take maternity leave while in office in Japan.

“I hope by showing that even those in managerial or top leadership positions can properly take maternity and child care leave, this will help create a society in which women feel more encouraged to take on challenges,” the mayor says.

Shoko Kawata: X

Sources: Redefining the role: Yawata mayor to go on maternity leave; Shoko Kawata to become first mayor in Japan to take maternity leave while in office

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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