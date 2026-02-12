RIP James Van Der Beek: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Varsity Blues’ Star Dies at 48

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Actor James Van Der Beek has died at 48 after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. A devoted husband and father of six, he became a familiar face in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring in a run of hit TV shows and films. Many will remember him best as the earnest teen heartthrob in Dawson’s Creek, as well as for his role in the high school sports drama Varsity Blues.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” wrote his family in a social media statement. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek was first diagnosed in August 2023 and initially chose to keep the news largely private. He later revealed that he had stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2024. From that point on, he used his platform to encourage others to get screened, hoping that by sharing his story he might help someone else catch the disease earlier and avoid a similar outcome. “You have to deal with what actually is,” he said in a campaign with Shield Cancer Screen. “And the more you know and the sooner you know it, when it comes to cancer, the better off you’re going to be.”

In a powerful message shared on social media for what would be his final birthday on March 9, 2025, Van Der Beek opened up in a deeply personal way. He admitted he’d long struggled with how to define himself beyond work and expectations, and that when cancer weakened him physically, he admitted, it also challenged his sense of purpose and self-love. He said, “ I was faced with the question, if I am just a, a too skinny, weak guy alone in an apartment with cancer, what am I?”

Thankfully, Van Der Beek later shared that this period of self-doubt wasn’t permanent. “ I meditated, and the answer came through,” he said. “I am worthy of God’s love simply because I exist. And if I’m worthy of God’s love, shouldn’t I also be worthy of my own? And the same is true for you.” He added that if the word “God” feels too religious, “ You can take the word God out and your mantra can simply be, ‘I am worthy of love.’”

Van Der Beek was one of television’s most recognizable faces in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring as Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003). He also appeared in the 1999 coming-of-age film Varsity Blues, later poked fun at his own image in Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and competed on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

He continued acting after his diagnosis, including a guest role in Prime Video’s college comedy Overcompensating earlier last year. In September, he made a surprise virtual appearance at a Dawson’s Creek reunion fundraiser for F Cancer, where former castmates reunited for a live reading of the pilot episode.

Later, in November 2025, it was announced that Van Der Beek would be auctioning off memorabilia from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues. This was an effort to pay his rising medical bills under the U.S. healthcare system. Despite having a successful career in entertainment, his medical bills in the U.S. were entirely unforgiving and nearly bankrupted him and his family.

In the wake of his death, due to significant financial strain faced by the late actor’s family, friends of the Van Der Beek family started a GoFundMe for his wife Kimberly and their children. The campaign surpassed its initial goal of $550,000 and now has exceeded the updated goal of $1.5 million with over 32,000 donations in 24 hours. While there are many donations from fans, celebrities have also been spotted, including Jonathan M. Chu donating $10,000 and Zoe Saldaña, who has committed to a monthly donation of $2,500.

Additionally, many tributes have followed his death, including the official Dawson’s Creek Instagram page in a joint post with Sony Pictures, featuring a photo of the late actor smiling in character as Dawson Leery. “His iconic portrayal of Dawson Leery helped define a generation of television for fans and continues to resonate with audiences today,” the caption reads. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Van Der Beek’s former costars—including Katie Holmes, Kerr Smith, Mary-Margaret Humes, Busy Philipps, and Derek Hough—have also expressed their grief on social media. Holmes shared a handwritten letter on Instagram, writing: “I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it. To Kimberly and the children, we are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with Love and Compassion.”

