‘Nest Egg’ Reinvents the Piggy Bank for a Cashless Generation

Piggy banks have long been a simple way to teach kids about money. You put coins inside, watch your savings grow, and eventually get to open it and see what all that patience added up to. But now that so much of our money exists on cards, phones, and screens, that physical connection to saving is becoming harder to come by. Glasgow-based design studio Filament is reimagining what the piggy bank might look like for a cashless generation with Nest Egg, a conceptual financial learning platform designed to grow alongside a child.

Combining a physical toy with an accompanying app, Nest Egg starts out as something similar to a traditional reward chart and eventually develops into a tool that could give a child their first debit card. It works across three stages. In the beginning, parents use the app to assign chores and other milestones, and children earn digital stars for completing them. Instead of getting a reward right away, the stars slowly bring them closer to opening the physical egg. Once they reach their first major milestone, the egg mechanically “cracks” and reveals a small character hidden inside.

The character then becomes part of the next stage. Embedded with NFC technology, it can be tapped against a parent’s smartphone to access the child’s allowance and animations about saving and spending. As the child gets older, the lessons become more complex. The figure itself is also weighted, giving kids something physical to associate with money that might otherwise just look like numbers on a screen.

Eventually, Nest Egg cracks open one final time. At a point determined by the parents, the bottom of the device opens to reveal the child’s first real-world debit card. Filament compares the moment to smashing open an old-fashioned porcelain piggy bank, only instead of a pile of coins, the reward is a step toward managing money independently.

For now, Nest Egg is still a concept, and Filament is looking for a banking partner to help turn the idea into a functional product. The project raises an interesting question about what kids lose as money becomes less and less tangible. Nest Egg doesn’t try to bring cash back, though. Instead, it takes some of the anticipation and physical experience of the old-fashioned piggy bank and finds a new way to carry it into a cashless world.

Glasgow-based design studio Filament has created a cashless piggy bank for kids called Nest Egg.

The product uses a digital rewards system that parents can program to build good habits, working up to the egg eventually “cracking open” to reveal a physical debit card.

While only a concept right now, the goal of Nest Egg is to bring the joy of tangibly saving money to a cashless generation.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Filament.

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