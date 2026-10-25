AI-Powered Technology Detects Wildfires Faster To Better Protect Communities From Deadly Blazes

Argentine startup Satellites on Fire uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect wildfires and alert emergency responders. Its platform analyzes satellite images and other environmental data to identify fires as early as possible. The goal is to give firefighters more time to contain blazes before they spread. In 2026, the company became a finalist in the Earthshot Prize’s Clean Our Air category.

Founded in 2020, Satellites on Fire was created by Franco Rodríguez Viau, Joaquín Chamo, and Ulises López Pacholczak. The idea emerged after family friends lost their homes to wildfires. In researching, the founders consulted hundreds of emergency responders to understand how technology could improve fire detection. They discovered that many teams still depend on phone calls to learn about fires, often after the flames have already spread.

Satellites on Fire offers a faster alternative. Its software analyzes thermal satellite imagery alongside information from ground cameras, drones, weather systems, and lightning detection. AI helps identify potential fires and monitor their growth. The platform then sends alerts through WhatsApp, text messages, and email so responders can act quickly. Better yet, the system requires no specialized hardware. Instead, it uses publicly available data, making it easier for communities to adopt. Its technology can also adapt to different landscapes, vegetation, and weather conditions.

Today, Satellites on Fire monitors 92 million hectares across 21 countries on five continents, and more than 70,000 people use the platform. In 2025, it actively assisted with more than 2,000 wildfires. Argentina’s National Firefighters Council has also adopted the technology across 70 fire stations.

Early detection can make a significant difference. Wildfires destroy homes, threaten wildlife, and damage ecosystems. They also release fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. These microscopic particles can travel thousands of miles, exposing people far from a fire to dangerous air pollution.

The company’s next goal is to expand its monitoring coverage to 446 million hectares by 2030. By making early warnings more accessible, Satellites on Fire aims to help communities worldwide detect wildfires before they become devastating disasters.

Earthshot Prize finalist Satellites on Fire uses AI and satellite imagery to detect wildfires faster across 21 countries.

Satellites on Fire: Website | Instagram

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