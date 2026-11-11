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Portable Device Tracks and Eliminates Mosquitoes With AI-Powered Cameras and Lasers

By Regina Sienra on November 11, 2026

Mosquitos may be small, but they are one of the biggest annoyances out there. Many scientists and developers have devoted years to research ways to get rid of the annoying bugs, resulting in many approaches from plant-based traps to lab-raised sterilizing mosquitoes. Now, a Chinese start-up has turned to AI-powered cameras and lasers to eliminate the pesky insects. Called Photon Matrix, this device is described as the world’s first portable laser mosquito air defense.

Photon Matrix uses the same LiDar technology found in self-driving cars to scan the area, measure distance, and lock the mosquito’s position. Based on the returned data, the internal laser directs the beam to the target position. The laser then destroys the wings of the mosquito in one precise zap. Photon Matrix says there is no smoke or burning smell following the operation.

“When a mosquito appears, the system detects the change in distance and confirms its size,” the company explains. “Only when the target matches the characteristics of a mosquito will it fire a high-power laser along the same optical path to disable the wings. If the background is beyond the effective range or no solid background is detected, the laser is automatically disabled to ensure safety.”

Photon Matrix has two versions: one for outdoors and one for indoors. The first features a visible blue flash when the laser is shot, allowing users to see the system in action, making it better for yards, patios, and campsites. The latter works with infrared light, making it invisible to the human eyes, offering a more discreet operation in bedrooms and living rooms. The company says there is no difference in their performance.

The promising concept of a tech-forward solution that can end mosquitos without chemicals and harmful residues made Photon Matrix a massive success on Indiegogo, where it raised HK$22,674,574 (approximately US$2,890,089). The company has also said that they received 5,000 prepaid orders, with the initial monthly production of Photon Matrix being between 3,000 and 5,000 units.

Despite the excitement around the product, the idea of using lasers has sparked concerns among some people. While the company says the AI-enabled camera recognizes people and pets, preventing the laser from firing or bouncing in unpredictable directions, the laser itself can cause retinal damage if it accidentally hits the human eye. Although the device limits each laser burst to one-hundredth of a second, long enough to burn off the wings of mosquitos while reducing the risk of injuries, others wonder about firing lasers faster than a person could intervene to stop them. There is also the fact that the it doesn’t immediately kill the mosquito, as it is left twitching on the floor, wing-less, for quite a while.

Photon Matrix is currently open for pre-orders with a starting price of $1,088. To get yours and learn more about this product, visit Photon Matrix’s website.

A Chinese start-up has turned to AI-powered cameras and lasers to eliminate mosquitos.

Photon Matrix, AI-powered device to kill mosquitoes

A new device named Photon Matrix zaps the wings off mosquitos in one precise stroke using LiDAR technology.

Photon Matrix, AI-powered device to kill mosquitoes

Photon Matrix, AI-powered device to kill mosquitoes

Photon Matrix, AI-powered device to kill mosquitoes

Photon Matrix, AI-powered device to kill mosquitoes

Photon Matrix, AI-powered device to kill mosquitoes

Photon Matrix: Website

All images via Photon Matrix except where noted.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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