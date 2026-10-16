My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Technology

This Solar-Powered E-Ink Canvas Lets You Change Your Wall Art Anytime

By Emma Taggart on October 16, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by INKANVA (@inkanva_official)

If you’re one of those people who struggles with decision making, especially when it comes to decorating your home, you might be interested in this E-Ink Canvas by Inkanva. It allows you to switch up your art display or framed photos as many times as you want. It’s the first of its kind, and it even charges itself, thanks to solar panels integrated into the frame.

The e-ink canvas doesn’t even need real sunlight to charge. It can get power from indoor lights, so you’ll never have to run a power cable along your wall. It uses an e-ink color display, meaning the images you choose to display will look like real paintings, drawings, and photos, without artificial backlights. The designers chose to incorporate 48 base colors to achieve the realistic look. They explain, “With these additional base colors, we can achieve smoother transitions, more accurate colors, and significantly reduce the grainy, pixelated color noise that can sometimes appear on E-Ink displays.”

The digital canvas comes in three sizes, 7.09 inches, 13.3 inches, and 28.5 inches. There are even multiple outer-frame styles—like an ornate gold design or a classic wooden look—that attach over the default aluminum frame. You can display pretty much anything, from art, photos, messages, and even calendars. Just upload or create your next canvas on the Inkanva app and watch as it appears instantly in the frame.

The E-Ink Canvas was recently launched on Kickstarter, where it’s already well over its original goal of $12,743 goal. As of writing, the campaign has raised over $220,000, which means Inkanva can continue developing the design and bring it to market.

Check out the E-Ink Canvas below and support the project on Kickstarter.

The E-Ink Canvas by Inkanva is the world’s first self-charging digital canvas.

Inkanva: Website | Kickstarter

Related Articles:

10 Best Canvases for Beginners and Professional Artists

Exhibit Your Cat’s Creations With a ‘Catvas’ Scratching Pad That Can Be Displayed Like Wall Art

LEGO’s “Emerald City Wall Art” Set is Wicked Fun (and Great Decor)

18 Stylish Picture Frames That Will Creatively Display Your Favorite Photos

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Futuristic Fashion: ANREALAGE Unveils Dresses Using E-Ink That Change Colors Before Your Eyes
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Launches “Click-To-Cancel” Rule To Make Unsubscribing Easier
Data Center in Denmark Uses Its Wasted Heat To Help Warm 11,000 Local Homes
People in Japan Are Using Human-Sized Refrigerators To Cool Down During Extreme Heat
Australia Proposes a Law That Would Let Citizens Turn Off Social Media Algorithms
World’s First Desktop Full-Color 3D and UV Printer Is Now Ready for Your Home

More on My Modern Met

Wall-Mounted Audio System Lets You Listen to Music in Style and With Intention
Meet Beni, a Hi-Tech Camera Robot That Will Follow You Around Like an Eager Puppy
This Innovative Egg Cooking Robot Promises to Always Have Your Breakfast Ready
Instagram CEO Reveals What Happens When You Accidentally Like (And Then Unlike) a Post
This Site Lets You Pretend To Order Food To Get That Dopamine Hit Without Spending Money
Norway Announces Major Ban on Generative AI Use in Elementary School Classrooms

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.