This Solar-Powered E-Ink Canvas Lets You Change Your Wall Art Anytime

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If you’re one of those people who struggles with decision making, especially when it comes to decorating your home, you might be interested in this E-Ink Canvas by Inkanva. It allows you to switch up your art display or framed photos as many times as you want. It’s the first of its kind, and it even charges itself, thanks to solar panels integrated into the frame.

The e-ink canvas doesn’t even need real sunlight to charge. It can get power from indoor lights, so you’ll never have to run a power cable along your wall. It uses an e-ink color display, meaning the images you choose to display will look like real paintings, drawings, and photos, without artificial backlights. The designers chose to incorporate 48 base colors to achieve the realistic look. They explain, “With these additional base colors, we can achieve smoother transitions, more accurate colors, and significantly reduce the grainy, pixelated color noise that can sometimes appear on E-Ink displays.”

The digital canvas comes in three sizes, 7.09 inches, 13.3 inches, and 28.5 inches. There are even multiple outer-frame styles—like an ornate gold design or a classic wooden look—that attach over the default aluminum frame. You can display pretty much anything, from art, photos, messages, and even calendars. Just upload or create your next canvas on the Inkanva app and watch as it appears instantly in the frame.

The E-Ink Canvas was recently launched on Kickstarter, where it’s already well over its original goal of $12,743 goal. As of writing, the campaign has raised over $220,000, which means Inkanva can continue developing the design and bring it to market.

Check out the E-Ink Canvas below and support the project on Kickstarter.

The E-Ink Canvas by Inkanva is the world’s first self-charging digital canvas.

Inkanva: Website | Kickstarter

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