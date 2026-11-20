If you're a photography lover and you own an iPhone, you probably have some thoughts on the way the camera processes images. So does Rian Johnson, director of the Knives Out franchise and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This inspired him to team up with cinematographer Steve Yedlin to build an app that captures RAW image data and bypasses Apple’s regular photo processing.

“So I recently badgered my cinematographer Steve Yedlin into making my ideal iPhone still camera app,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It shoots RAW, bypasses the iPhone’s look processing, and instead uses the same image processing we use on our movies.”

Named Chromagraph Camera, the app has been commended for its many capabilities, making users feel like they have a film camera in their pocket. The viewfinder is only meant to help you frame the shot, instead of showing you exactly how it will look. You can see the result after the image has been processed in your gallery. Users can also adjust color, exposure, and grain later in non-destructive edits, as the app stores full-quality RAW files.

“I’ve messed with plenty of good 3rd party tools but this is an elegant one-stop-shop, it just takes beautiful shots with Steve’s special sauce processing,” Johnson gushes. “I honestly just asked Steve (and our genius color science coder friend Eric Cameron) to make it because I take a ton of pics with my phone and wanted to have it for myself, and they figured hey, let’s put it out there. Hope you enjoy!”

While the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many showing their experiments with the Chromagraph Camera on social media, Johnson shared that the app has a few caveats. For starters, it’s stills-only, and it’s only available on iPhone. “Huge apologies to my Android friends,” the director says. “Hardware consistency across Apple devices is part of what allows us to do this with confidence. Android devices are much more varied, and there’s no way with our small team we could dial it in for every device.”

If you want to give a try, Chromagraph Camera App is available in the App Store for $13. For some inspiration and how it compares to the regular iPhone camera, check out the examples below.

Director Rian Johnson teamed up with cinematographer Steve Yedlin to build an app that captures RAW image data and bypasses Apple’s regular photo processing.

So I recently badgered my cinematographer @steveyedlin into making my ideal iPhone still camera app. It shoots RAW, bypasses the iPhone's look processing and instead uses the same image processing we use on our movies. https://t.co/makZzhFd2Q — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 28, 2026

Tonight’s Blazer game on the Rian Johnson app vs. standard iPhone camera https://t.co/TALjDU1e2m — isaac (@ik2onmovies) October 30, 2026

first comparison between iPhone camera and the rian johnson camera app and WOW. Apple get better at doing nighttime https://t.co/uELEnSYsOx — L0rdskywarp ꗞ (@L0rdskywarppp) October 31, 2026

Oh damn. iPhone 17e on the left, app on the right. https://t.co/NWEdLfuKHv — Sam (@w_humunculous) October 29, 2026

Okay. This app is worth it! Excited to see more amazing features added but man is this app amazing.

Before: After: https://t.co/Q0WJkMxEH2 — Albie – that N͟E͟R͟D͟ ͟T͟Y͟P͟E͟ (@seekin_about) October 29, 2026

okay yeah i bought the rian johnson photo app. be prepared to be so sick of me LOOK AT HOW IT HANDLES LIGHT AND CONTRAST https://t.co/bAn8qO8aXE — em. 🌿 (@ifollowedfires) October 29, 2026

A true “film camera in your pocket” experience https://t.co/vPrau2vCXj — zac // (@clough_zac) October 29, 2026

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