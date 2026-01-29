LEGO and Crocs Turn the Beloved Brick-Shaped Toys Into Quirky Clogs

LEGO and Crocs have both championed creativity and quirkiness in their own ways. Now, the Danish toymaker and the American footwear company have sealed a new multi-year global partnership. To kick off their collaboration, LEGO and Crocs have released the LEGO Brick Clog.

These oversized, rectangular shoes are modeled after LEGO’s classic two-by-four toy bricks, and feature four branded studs on top. While they would surely turn heads if you wore them out on the street, Crocs points out that they are more of a collectible than something for comfortable all-day wear. Still, they feature a heel strap in case you’re thinking about activating “sport mode.” The clogs also come with a LEGO minifigure with four pairs of its own LEGO Crocs in white, black, pink, and red, so it can match its human friend.

LEGO has said that this is only the first launch in their collaboration with Crocs. Other releases will include both toys and wearables, including Crocs’ largest assortment of LEGO-inspired Jibbitz charms, which is coming out later this year. The companies have also planned in-store experiences for select markets.

“The LEGO Group and Crocs have come together to celebrate people’s bold and unapologetic creativity,” says Satwik Saraswati, head of licensing & extended line design & partnerships at the LEGO Group. “Our common mission to enable self-expression and wear it with pride only marks the beginning of a journey with endless possibilities. We cannot wait for the rest of the world to join us and build together with us.”

The LEGO Crocs will be available globally on February 16 for $149.99. They will be available in seven sizes that can fit teen boys and girls ages 14 and up. You can order yours on the LEGO website or the Crocs website.

All images via LEGO.

