LEGO and Crocs Turn the Beloved Brick-Shaped Toys Into Quirky Clogs

By Regina Sienra on January 29, 2026

LEGO Crocs collaboration

LEGO and Crocs have both championed creativity and quirkiness in their own ways. Now, the Danish toymaker and the American footwear company have sealed a new multi-year global partnership. To kick off their collaboration, LEGO and Crocs have released the LEGO Brick Clog.

These oversized, rectangular shoes are modeled after LEGO’s classic two-by-four toy bricks, and feature four branded studs on top. While they would surely turn heads if you wore them out on the street, Crocs points out that they are more of a collectible than something for comfortable all-day wear. Still, they feature a heel strap in case you’re thinking about activating “sport mode.” The clogs also come with a LEGO minifigure with four pairs of its own LEGO Crocs in white, black, pink, and red, so it can match its human friend.

LEGO has said that this is only the first launch in their collaboration with Crocs. Other releases will include both toys and wearables, including Crocs’ largest assortment of LEGO-inspired Jibbitz charms, which is coming out later this year. The companies have also planned in-store experiences for select markets.

“The LEGO Group and Crocs have come together to celebrate people’s bold and unapologetic creativity,” says Satwik Saraswati, head of licensing & extended line design & partnerships at the LEGO Group. “Our common mission to enable self-expression and wear it with pride only marks the beginning of a journey with endless possibilities. We cannot wait for the rest of the world to join us and build together with us.”

The LEGO Crocs will be available globally on February 16 for $149.99. They will be available in seven sizes that can fit teen boys and girls ages 14 and up. You can order yours on the LEGO website or the Crocs website.

LEGO and Crocs are kicking off their multi-year collaboration with the quirky LEGO Brick Clog.

 

LEGO Crocs collaboration

These oversized, rectangular shoes are modeled after LEGO's classic two-by-four bricks.

LEGO Crocs collaboration

While they would surely turn heads if you wore them out on the stret, Crocs points out that they are more of a collectible than something for comfortable all-day wear.

LEGO Crocs collaboration

The clogs also come with a LEGO Minifigure with four pairs of its own LEGO Crocs.

LEGO Crocs collaboration

Source: The LEGO Group and Crocs Enter Multi-Year Global Partnership

All images via LEGO.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years' experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
