World’s First Desktop Full-Color 3D and UV Printer Is Now Ready for Your Home

Printing capabilities have grown by leaps and bounds over the past couple of decades. As consumers, we’ve gone from simply printing on paper to creating three-dimensional objects that come to life, layer by layer. UV and 3D printers are widely available to everyday people, but their abilities have varied. Often, you couldn’t do everything you need in one printer—but not anymore. The HeyGears GX1 is the world’s first desktop full-color 3D and UV printer, effectively packaging multiple machine capabilities into a device you can use in your home or at your studio. GX1 creates full-color objects from digital ideas, using UV printing and 3D textures to bring them into reality.

The groundbreaking printer is ideal for anyone creating figurines, working on product mock-ups, or producing custom products. Because it combines its three-dimensional printing capabilities with UV-curable ink, you can now produce 3D objects in full color. That’s right—there’s no painting needed once a figure comes out of the printer. With its eight-channel ink system, the GX1 can produce 10 million+ hues and print both full color and transparent resin in one continuous build (instead of splitting the model into multiple parts). It has 400+ material compatibilities and can print on wood, leather, glass, ceramic, metal, fabrics, and more.

The GX1 eases common 3D printing pain points, including the supports used during production. With its water-soluble supports, there’s no need to use your tools and sanding sticks. They dissolve in water, allowing even the most intricate structural details to remain intact. With its Precision Layer Control, GX1 prints at a layer thickness that’s about half the diameter of a human hair, giving the object a seamless appearance. The effect on fine details is incredible.

HeyGears is raising funds for the GX1 on Kickstarter. It has greatly overperformed, raising more than $14 million with an initial pledged goal of $100,000. And there’s still time to get your printer. The Kickstarter, which ends on September 11, offers several tiers, from Starter Pack to the G1X Full-3D Pack. It allows you to choose based on the capabilities you want. All have an expected delivery date of December 2026.

The HeyGears GX1 is the world’s first desktop full-color 3D and UV printer.

It effectively packages multiple machine capabilities into a device you can use in your home or at your studio.

GX1 creates full-color objects from digital ideas, using UV printing and 3D textures to bring them into reality.

The groundbreaking printer is ideal for anyone creating figurines, working on product mock-ups, or producing custom products.

The GX1 eases common 3D printing pain points, including the supports used during production. With its water-soluble supports, there’s no need to use your tools and sanding sticks. They dissolve in water, allowing even the most intricate structural details to remain intact.

HeyGears is raising funds for the GX1 on Kickstarter.

It has greatly overperformed, raising more than $14 million with an initial pledged goal of $100,000.

Get a peek at the printer in this video:

HeyGears: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Kickstarter

All images via HeyGears.

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