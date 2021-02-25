Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Viral Twitter Thread Reveals Long Helpful List of Acceptable Donations To Food Banks

By Sara Barnes on February 25, 2021
Food Pantry Suggestions

Background photo: Stock Photos from Candle photo/Shutterstock; Foreground screenshot: @PunkyMantilla

Food insecurity is a huge problem around the world. As rates of unemployment have soared, families are having trouble making ends meet. That’s where community food banks play an important role; they help those who are struggling and provide them with food and other essential items. Food banks are always in need of donations from those with more means. But what should you donate? In a viral Twitter thread, user @PunkyMantilla shared a list of where to start.

The list includes over 20 items that are generally helpful—or sometimes not so helpful—to food pantries. “Everyone donates Kraft Mac and Cheese in the box,” the list begins. “But it needs milk and butter which is hard to get from food banks.” Perhaps this is why the next item on the list is boxed milk, which is a “treasure.” The list goes on to reveal things that are considered “gifts” and “treats” to a food pantry, which includes spices, salt, pepper, coffee, and tea. Sugar and flour are also great. In addition to food, cash is recommended as it allows a food bank to buy what’s missing from their pantry.

“I saw this on FB and it's the best food pantry donation list I've ever seen,” @PunkyMantilla says of the list. “Usually posts like this either end up shaming the donor for what they do or don't give, or shaming the receiver for what they do or don't choose to eat. As a former pantry employee, I endorse!”

As the Twitter thread continued to go viral, people replied to @PunkyMantilla’s initial tweet with their own considerate suggestions. It turns out that even something as simple as paper bags is helpful because it gives something for people to carry home their new groceries in.

Be sure to check out your local food bank to see what they need the most. But in the meantime, scroll down for more suggestions from food bank volunteers.

Twitter user @PunkyMantilla shared a helpful list of items to donate to food pantries.

The viral tweet spawned replies featuring other helpful suggestions for contributing to food banks.

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.

