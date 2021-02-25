Food insecurity is a huge problem around the world. As rates of unemployment have soared, families are having trouble making ends meet. That’s where community food banks play an important role; they help those who are struggling and provide them with food and other essential items. Food banks are always in need of donations from those with more means. But what should you donate? In a viral Twitter thread, user @PunkyMantilla shared a list of where to start.

The list includes over 20 items that are generally helpful—or sometimes not so helpful—to food pantries. “Everyone donates Kraft Mac and Cheese in the box,” the list begins. “But it needs milk and butter which is hard to get from food banks.” Perhaps this is why the next item on the list is boxed milk, which is a “treasure.” The list goes on to reveal things that are considered “gifts” and “treats” to a food pantry, which includes spices, salt, pepper, coffee, and tea. Sugar and flour are also great. In addition to food, cash is recommended as it allows a food bank to buy what’s missing from their pantry.

“I saw this on FB and it's the best food pantry donation list I've ever seen,” @PunkyMantilla says of the list. “Usually posts like this either end up shaming the donor for what they do or don't give, or shaming the receiver for what they do or don't choose to eat. As a former pantry employee, I endorse!”

As the Twitter thread continued to go viral, people replied to @PunkyMantilla’s initial tweet with their own considerate suggestions. It turns out that even something as simple as paper bags is helpful because it gives something for people to carry home their new groceries in.

Be sure to check out your local food bank to see what they need the most. But in the meantime, scroll down for more suggestions from food bank volunteers.

Twitter user @PunkyMantilla shared a helpful list of items to donate to food pantries.

I saw this on FB and it's the best food pantry donation list I've ever seen. Usually posts like this either end up shaming the donor for what they do or don't give, or shaming the receiver for what they do or don't choose to eat. As a former pantry employee, I endorse! pic.twitter.com/GdvAkLHUDY — Punky Mantilla ☢️ (@PunkyMantilla) January 3, 2021

Another thing I thought of is that when I worked there, we had volunteers who would just clip coupons for us. Usually kids working on scissors skills or elderly folks with lots of time on their hands. Then we would put the coupons in a basket and people would pick them up. — Punky Mantilla ☢️ (@PunkyMantilla) January 3, 2021

Since apparently I have your attention. Something that's not on this list yet is Depends/Attends and other adult pads or diapers. People really need these, and they hate to ask for them. This is something that REALLY helps the dignity of the human person. — Punky Mantilla ☢️ (@PunkyMantilla) January 4, 2021

Also: It's not just can openers. You could go to the dollar store and buy cheap plastic ladles, turners, strainer spoons, tumblers, etc. We were constantly helping people set up house with items like this. — Punky Mantilla ☢️ (@PunkyMantilla) January 3, 2021

The viral tweet spawned replies featuring other helpful suggestions for contributing to food banks.

The last point is the best if you can. The food bank I volunteered at wanted cash so they could fill in the gaps of people’s needs. They know the clients. — Keith Thursby (@keiththursby) January 4, 2021

Ever since my neighborhood's mutual aid group posted on FB asking for paper bags, I always bring some when I donate food. They need bags so people can carry food home. So–ask the workers/volunteers what's needed. It may surprise you. — Claire McGuire 🏳️‍🌈 (@vcmcguire) January 4, 2021

The Food Pantry here in town makes up birthday bags for the kid’s birthdays. Includes cake mix, frosting, candles, birthday plates and napkins. Remember cash donations help too. Sometimes their buying power is greater than ours. — Momshome Voted for Biden-Harris (@Momshome7) January 6, 2021

The Food Pantry here in town makes up birthday bags for the kid’s birthdays. Includes cake mix, frosting, candles, birthday plates and napkins. Remember cash donations help too. Sometimes their buying power is greater than ours. — Momshome Voted for Biden-Harris (@Momshome7) January 6, 2021

Our pantry also accepts cat/dog food! There are many loving homes that fall onto hard times and need food for their fur kids 😊 — thoms_wifey (@thoms_wifey) January 4, 2021

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

“Sober Bars” Are Giving People in Recovery a Place to Socialize Without Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen Shares News of Her Miscarriage in Raw Instagram Post, Helps Women Facing Same Type of Grief

Man Turns Truck Into a Mobile Shower for the Homeless to Wash Themselves with Dignity