Greenlandic YouTuber Teaches the World About Greenland’s Culture and People in Insightful Series of Videos

By Regina Sienra on November 24, 2023

 

Greenland is the largest island in the world. Yet, despite its prominent presence on the world map, most people know very little about its culture and the people who call this remote place home. This inspired a Greenlandic woman named Qupanuk to share and teach the world about life in Greenland through a series of insightful videos. Her channel, Q's Greenland, is a one-stop-shop to know everything about the country, from its traditional food to its unique language.

While many associate Greenland with remoteness and frigid temperatures, Qupanuk—or Q, as she is known—always takes the time to note that “life is amazing” there in her videos. On top of posting every day about what makes Greenland such a unique place, she is the country's first and only mining engineer and mother of four. Originally from Qaqortoq, in Southern Greenland, she currently lives Nuuk, the capital city of Greenland, which has a population of under 20,000.

Her channel's name, Q's Greenland, is a reference to the fact that we're only seeing Greenland through her eyes. Even so, Q's deep understanding of the country and her charming personality make her the perfect teacher of this lesser-known place. She addresses all kinds of topics through her content, ranging from how hot summers get, to how much it costs to go grocery shopping there.

Although Greenland appears very remote, Q also highlights the ways it is connected to the rest of the world.  For example, she addresses what it means for her to hold Danish citizenship–as Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Additionally, she explains what it is like to have a front-row seat to the effects of climate change, as global warming has made the weather of Greenland much more unpredictable.

Whether it is a tour around Nuuk's tallest buildings—which are only 12 stories tall!— or a quick Greenlandic lesson, Q has painted a compelling picture of the most fascinating aspects of her home, becoming almost like an ambassador of the country to the rest of the world. To stay up to date with her videos and learn even more about this interesting country, follow Q's Greenland on Instagram and TikTok.

This is Qupanuk, a woman who teaches the world about life in Greenland through a series of short, insightful videos.

 

Her channel, Q's Greenland, is a one-stop-shop to know everything about Greenland, from its traditional food to its unique language.

Colorful houses in Greenland in spring time

Photo: mady70/Depositphotos

Q addresses all kinds of topics, like how hot summers get in the country, how much it costs to go grocery shopping there, and how the Greenlandic flag came to be.

 

Q's Greenland: Instagram | YouTube | TikTok
h/t: [Reddit]

