Here’s Why Many Celebrities Wore Red Pins to the 2024 Oscars

By Jessica Stewart on March 12, 2024


On Oscar night, aside from celebrating the winners, most people are eyeing the fashion worn by celebrities. And anyone with a keen eye might have spotted several of them sporting a red pin. This pin, which also features the black outline of an orange hand with a heart, is part of the Artists4Ceasefire initiative.

Created by a collective of artists and advocates, Artists4Ceasefire uses the platforms of musicians, actors, and other creators to call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Palestine and Israel. In October 2023, the organization sent an open letter to President Biden asking him and members of the U.S. Congress to call for de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel.

According to news sources, more than 400 artists have signed onto the initiative, including Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Ava DuVernay, and America Ferrara.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy)

The pin was designed to promote the organization's motto that people need to lead with love. According to its website, “The orange hand conveys the beautiful community of people from all backgrounds that have come together in support of centering our shared humanity. The heart being cradled in the center of the hand is an invitation for us to lead with our hearts, always, to lead with love.”

Actor Ramy Youssef, who stars in Poor Things, discussed the meaning behind the pin with The Hollywood Reporter while on the red carpet.

“We have so many artists here tonight wearing it,” Youssef shared. “We’re all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for the safety of everyone involved.”

This isn't the first time that celebrities have adorned the Artists4Ceasefire pin for an important event. Members of Boygenius wore the pins during February's Grammys, an evening that saw them win four awards. Singer Annie Lennox also mentioned Artists4Ceasefire at the end of her moving tribute to Sinéad O'Connor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

