Pamela Anderson Champions a No-Makeup Look in Her Red Carpet Appearances

By Regina Sienra on December 7, 2023
pamela anderson at cannes

Photo: arp/Depositphotos

The red carpet is often a space for celebrities to present utmost glamour. And while this usually means high couture, it is also expected for women to show up with a full face of makeup. Recently, Pamela Anderson decided to subvert this assumption, attending upscale events with a makeup-free look. In doing so, the 56-year-old actress sent an inspiring message to women from all walks of life.

Her latest makeup-free appearance took place at the 2023 Fashion Awards Red Carpet, where she donned an an all-white ensemble with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. With these fashion choices, her natural look took center stage.

This comes a few months after Anderson debuted her no-makeup look at the high-stakes Paris Fashion Week. “I don't know, something just kind of came over me, and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.' I feel like it's just freedom. It's a release,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

While going to that first event with no make up on made her a little uneasy, the feeling rapidly faded. “It felt a bit like jumping off a bridge, but I just smiled. And when I got home from the show, that’s when I decided I wanted to go makeup free the entire week,” she said. Her choice was then praised by other celebrities, like Jamie Lee Curtis, who wrote, “This woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

As if challenging this wasn't tough on its own, Anderson is aware that her age would put extra scrutiny on her. “I feel as a woman and a woman of my age, and a woman in the public eye… it's also your job to be a model of everything. Just all sorts of choices. So I am just being me, kind of who I am, in all these great clothes running around Paris,” she added.

For all the constant messaging on social media about how women are supposed to look and  what they are expected to do to achieve that, Anderson's message is not only inspiring, but also liberating. “I know I wasn’t making strides toward world peace, but I was making a statement,” Anderson noted in an interview. “I just thought, ‘I’m doing this for all the girls out there.’ I’ve had stepdaughters in past relationships and my sons have girlfriends, and this was for them. In this day and age, do we even know what a face looks like anymore? This is it.”

Pamela Anderson has been challenging expectations by attending upscale events and red carpets with a makeup-free look.

 

Her latest makeup-free appearance took place at the 2023 Fashion Awards Red Carpet, where she donned an an all-white ensemble with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

“I thought, ‘I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.’ I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release.”

 

Pamela Anderson: Instagram
h/t: [People]

