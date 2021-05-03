Home / Photography

Photographer Reveals the Power of Perspective With Playful Compositions

By Emma Taggart on May 3, 2021
Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

Many tourists use specific angles, scale, and depth to take funny photos next to landmarks (think Leaning Tower of Pisa). However, photographer Lisbon-based Hugo Suíssas uses forced perspective photography in his own unique way. He creates images that turn ordinary landscapes and everyday objects into playful compositions, each with a different narrative.

In one image, Suíssas makes an archway in Lisbon’s famous Praça do Comércio square seem like a keyhole. He simply holds up a key in the foreground of the image, using scale and forced perspective to achieve the illusion. In another photo, he makes the same archway look as though it has a lightbulb in the center by holding up a metal cap at the perfect angle. When he’s not transforming buildings and landmarks, Suíssas uses his photo skills to interact with all kinds of locations, from kids’ playgrounds to the clouds in the sky.

No matter the scene, it’s clear that Suíssas has a knack for understanding perspective and a limitless imagination. “What inspires me in life as an artist is to know that art and ideas are able to produce miracles,” he reveals. “I believe that creativity can be magic and it can help great challenges in the world.”

Check out some of Suíssa’s photo art below and find more from his ever-expanding portfolio on Instagram.

Lisbon-based Hugo Suíssas uses forced perspective photography to create playful images with unique stories.

Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo Suíssas

For this imaginative artist, the world is like a visual playground.

Forced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasPhoto Collages by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasForced Perspective Photography by Hugo SuíssasHugo Suíssas: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hugo Suíssas.

Related Articles:

Photographer Uses Forced Perspective to Transform Ordinary Beaches Into a Land of Giants

Paintings and Photos Merge to Form Perplexing Illusions

Street Photographer Captures Moments of Magic in Perfectly Timed Photos

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Breathtaking Dreamscapes With Surreal Photo Manipulations
Photographer Documents the Otherworldly ‘Mutant Vehicles’ That Inhabit Burning Man [Interview]
Afghan Photographer Uses a Rare 100 Year Old “All-in-One” Camera to Shoot Pictures
Visually Satisfying Shadow Photos Are What Every Perfectionist Needs To See
Astrophotographer Combined 12 Years of Milky Way Images Into One Giant ‘Grand Mosaic’
Photographer’s Drone Melts Capturing an Incredible Aerial Shot of a Volcanic Eruption

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Visually Pleasing Swim Portraits Capture the Hypnotic Symmetry of Indoor Pools
Photographer Travels Asia Capturing the Beautiful Patterns Emerging in Everyday Life
Learn How the Affordable Kodak Brownie Camera Made Photography Accessible
Photographer Personifies Dire Climate Change Issues in ‘2.5 Seconds’ [Interview]
Photographer Creates His Own 78-Card Tarot Deck Inspired by His Sleep Paralysis [Interview]
Photos Imagine What U.S. Presidents From History Might Look Like Today

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.