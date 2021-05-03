Photographer Reveals the Power of Perspective With Playful Compositions

Many tourists use specific angles, scale, and depth to take funny photos next to landmarks (think Leaning Tower of Pisa). However, photographer Lisbon-based Hugo Suíssas uses forced perspective photography in his own unique way. He creates images that turn ordinary landscapes and everyday objects into playful compositions, each with a different narrative.

In one image, Suíssas makes an archway in Lisbon’s famous Praça do Comércio square seem like a keyhole. He simply holds up a key in the foreground of the image, using scale and forced perspective to achieve the illusion. In another photo, he makes the same archway look as though it has a lightbulb in the center by holding up a metal cap at the perfect angle. When he’s not transforming buildings and landmarks, Suíssas uses his photo skills to interact with all kinds of locations, from kids’ playgrounds to the clouds in the sky.

No matter the scene, it’s clear that Suíssas has a knack for understanding perspective and a limitless imagination. “What inspires me in life as an artist is to know that art and ideas are able to produce miracles,” he reveals. “I believe that creativity can be magic and it can help great challenges in the world.”

Check out some of Suíssa’s photo art below and find more from his ever-expanding portfolio on Instagram.

Lisbon-based Hugo Suíssas uses forced perspective photography to create playful images with unique stories.

For this imaginative artist, the world is like a visual playground.

