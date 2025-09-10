Non-Profit Uses Public Art To Activate the Once-Forgotten Spaces in Seattle’s Pioneer Square

For over a decade, the Forest for the Trees has been transforming the visual landscape of the Pacific Northwest through art. The non-profit has collaborated with 150 local and international artists to enhance Seattle’s public art scene. In July, they held their annual event, inviting 23 artists to create panels to activate the space around the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Many of the panels are on view in Railspur Alley, giving a burst of visual energy to an area currently going through urban regeneration. RailSpur, a new micro-district within Pioneer Square, encompasses three historic brick and timber warehouses that Urban Villages is developing. The developers are looking to activate the alleyways that surround it as community gathering spaces. Public art, always at the forefront of urban development, helps create interest in these once-forgotten places.

Pieces of note include David Rice’s dual-portrait of a woman. Fittingly for the environment, she’s ready for a day out in the rain. By incorporating hyperrealistic figurative details with abstract touches and bright colors, Rice’s panel pops against the stone background. Yi Du’s dreamy panel is a change for the artist, who usually works on a small scale. She’s adapted her style brilliantly, creating a piece that exudes tranquility.

For these artists, working with Forest for the Trees is an opportunity to draw in new viewers who may not frequent the galleries where they often display their work. And for Forest for the Trees, the art acts as a cultural bridge and encourages people to experience neighborhoods like Pioneer Square in a new way.

For anyone looking to visit Seattle and stay in Pioneer Square, try Populus Seattle, a new boutique hotel right in the heart of the district.

For over a decade, the Forest for the Trees has been transforming the visual landscape of the Pacific Northwest through art.

Recently, they invited 23 artists to create public art across Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Through their installations, the artists are activating the space in an area of the city that is undergoing urban regeneration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forest For The Trees (@ffttnw)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forest For The Trees (@ffttnw)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forest For The Trees (@ffttnw)

Forest for the Trees: Website | Instagram

All images by Dominic Nieri. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Forest for the Trees.