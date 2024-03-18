Giant Volcano the Size of Mount Everest Is Discovered on Mars

According to recent findings, there is a huge volcano the size of Mount Everest on the surface of Mars with a thick layer of glacial ice at its base. It is located near the Martian equator, in the rocky terrain of the Tharsis volcanic province. As its name might suggest, the area is rife with volcanic activity, and this newly discovered volcano is one of three that have already been identified in the region.

The volcano has an elevation of 29,600 feet, making it taller than Mount Everest, which stands at 29,032 feet. It is also approximately 280 miles wide, which is about as long as the state of Colorado is from North to South. Because of its size, the volcano has likely been active for a long time.

Even though several rovers have been exploring Mars in both the past and present, this volcano wasn't discovered until earlier this year. This may be due to the severe erosion on the volcano's surface, which has made it beyond easy recognition over the years. NASA’s SETI team states, “Imaged repeatedly by orbiting spacecraft around Mars since Mariner 9 in 1971—but deeply eroded beyond easy recognition, the giant volcano had been hiding in plain sight for decades in one of Mars’ most iconic regions, at the boundary between the heavily fractured maze-like Noctis Labyrinthus (Labyrinth of the Night) and the monumental canyons of Valles Marineris (Valleys of Mariner)”

The discovery of this volcano, especially the thick layer of ice at its base, could hold exciting truths for researchers and others interested in the history of the Red Planet. “Its discovery points to an exciting new place to search for life,” the SETI team explains, “and a potential destination for future robotic and human exploration.”

