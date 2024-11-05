Home / Science / Astronomy

Webb Telescope Captures Young Star Cluster That May Unveil Early Days of the Universe

By Regina Sienra on November 5, 2024
NGC 602 (NIRCam and MIRI image)

Photo: NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

The Small Magellanic Cloud is one of the most distant objects visible to the naked eye from the Southern Hemisphere. Near the outskirts of this small galaxy, which is one of our Milky Way's closest neighbors, is NGC 602, a cluster of young stars that may shed some light on the early days of the universe. Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope photographed this key area of the sky, which will help scientists better understand how stars are formed.

The breathtaking image, shared by ESA/Webb, captures the cluster stars, the young stellar objects, and the surrounding gas and dust ridges. In the background, a large number of galaxies and other stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud can be appreciated.

Assembled with data from Webb’s Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), the image presents an environment with very low abundances of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. The dark clouds of dense dust, as well as the fact that the NGC 602 is rich in ionized gas, signal that there are ongoing star formation processes. These will help astronomers learn more about how stars are born in different conditions to those near the Solar System.

The image also shows the candidates for the first young brown dwarfs spotted beyond our Milky Way. Brown dwarfs, also known as “failed stars,” are elusive objects that are bigger than the largest known planets but not massive enough to sustain nuclear fusion like stars. They are not gravitationally bound to a star as exoplanets are either. “Brown dwarfs seem to form in the same way as stars, they just don't capture enough mass to become a fully fledged star,” astronomer Peter Zeidler said in a statement. “Our results fit well with this theory.”

“This discovery highlights the power of using both Hubble and Webb to study young stellar clusters,” explains Antonella Nota, executive director of the International Space Science Institute in Switzerland. “Hubble showed that NGC602 harbors very young low mass stars, but only with Webb we can finally see the extent and the significance of the substellar mass formation in this cluster. Hubble and Webb are an amazingly powerful telescope duo!”

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope photographed NGC 602, a cluster of young stars on the edge of the Small Magellanic Cloud.

NGC 602 (NIRCam and MIRI image)

Photo: NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

The breathtaking image, shared by ESA/Webb captures the cluster of stars, the young stellar objects, and the surrounding gas and dust ridges.

NGC 602 (NIRCam and MIRI image)

Photo: NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

In the background, a large number of galaxies and other stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud can be appreciated.

NGC 602 (NIRCam and MIRI image)

Photo: NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

Assembled with data from Webb’s Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), the image presents an environment with very low abundances of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium.

NGC 602 (NIRCam and MIRI image)

Photo: NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

The image also shows the candidates for the first young brown dwarfs (aka “failed stars”) spotted beyond our Milky Way.

NGC 602 (NIRCam and MIRI image)

Photo: NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

ESA Webb: Website | Instagram

All images via European Space Agency.

Related Articles:

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Earliest and Most Distant Galaxies Known by Scientists

James Webb Space Telescope’s Findings Confirm We Know Very Little About Our Universe

Webb Telescope Discovers Molecules Only Made By Living Organisms on Exoplanet

James Webb Space Telescope Captures the Ring Nebula in Stunning New Images

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

JWST Discovers Icy Exoplanet That Looks Like an Eyeball May Have Liquid Ocean
Astronomers Make a Discovery That Challenges Our Notions of the Universe
Stunning Images of Comet A3 Captured by Astronauts Aboard the ISS
Astrophotographer Travels 3,000 Miles to Photograph Saturn’s Lunar Occultation
Detailed Milky Way Map Shows Hidden Parts of Our Galaxy
Watch Neil Armstrong Describe What Outer Space Looked like From the Moon in This Vintage Interview

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Earth Is Temporarily Getting a “Mini-Moon” That Will Orbit Our Planet for the Next Two Months
Watch Two SpaceX Polaris Dawn Astronauts Take the First Ever Private Spacewalk
Scientists Discover New Evidence That a Magma Ocean Once Covered the Moon
Rare ‘Supermoon Blue Moon’ Will Light up the Night Skies in a Few Days
Scientists Discover Possible Ocean of Water Beneath Mars’ Surface
NASA Releases Stunning New Photographs to Celebrate Chandra Space Telescope’s 25th Anniversary

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.