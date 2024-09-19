Home / Science / Astronomy

Earth Is Temporarily Getting a “Mini-Moon” That Will Orbit Our Planet for the Next Two Months

By Regina Sienra on September 19, 2024
Render of meteor in space

Photo: Mopic/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual asteroid)

For most of the last 4 billion years, the lonely Moon has kept Earth company. But on rare occasions, our planet's gravitational has brought other celestial bodies into its orbit. This is exactly how Earth will gain a “mini-moon” in less than two weeks, when a tiny asteroid known as 2024 PT5 circles our planet for a little under two months.

The upcoming mini-moon is thought to have originated from the Arjuna asteroid belt, a group of rocks that orbit the sun close to our planet. Spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in August, 2024 PT5 is just 33 feet (10 meters) wide, and is bound to make one complete orbit of our planet between September 29 and November 25 before escaping Earth's gravity.

Though rare, it is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2022, an object known 2022 NX 1 was also caught by our planet's gravity and orbited us for a while before pulling away.

“Earth can regularly capture asteroids from the Near-Earth object (NEO) population and pull them into orbit, making them mini-moons,” Carlos de la Fuente Marcos and Raúl de la Fuente Marcos wrote in a paper published in the journal Research Notes of the AAS. “The recently discovered Apollo-class NEO 2024 PT5 follows a path that resembles that of 2022 NX1 and may soon become a mini-moon.” Near-Earth objects are those that come within about 120 million miles (190 million kilometers) of Earth.

Some asteroids from this and other neighboring belts can approach Earth at a close range of around 2.8 million miles (4.5 million kilometers) and at low velocities of around 2,200 mph (3,540 km/h), allowing them to be classified as “mini-moons.” Under these conditions, their geocentric energy can become negative, making the object temporarily bound to Earth.

As exciting as this is, it won't be easy to follow for amateur space lovers. “The object is too small and dim for typical amateur telescopes and binoculars. However, the object is well within the brightness range of typical telescopes used by professional astronomers,” De la Fuente Marcos told Space.com. “A telescope with a diameter of at least 30 inches plus a CCD or CMOS detector are needed to observe this object, a 30 inches telescope and a human eye behind it will not be enough.”

Once it leaves our planet, 2024 PT5 will return to the Arjuna belt and rejoin its sun-based orbit. Due to the belt having an orbit around the Sun that is very similar to our planet's, astronomers think the asteroid will orbit Earth again in January 2025 and 2055.

Earth will gain a “mini-moon” in  less than two weeks, when a tiny asteroid known as 2024 PT5 circles our planet for a little under two months.

Render of the location of 2024 PT5 by NASA

Photo: NASA JPL Small Body Lookup Database

PT5 is just 33 feet (10 meters) wide, and is bound to make one complete orbit of our planet between September 29 and November 25 before escaping Earth's gravity.

Render of the location of 2024 PT5 by NASA

Photo: NASA JPL Small Body Lookup Database

h/t: [Space.com]

Related Articles:

Scientists Think Some Asteroids May Contain Elements Unheard of on Earth

Scientists Discover Where the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Came From

NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Finally Landed on Earth

NASA Releases Stunning New Photographs to Celebrate Chandra Space Telescope’s 25th Anniversary

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Two SpaceX Polaris Dawn Astronauts Take the First Ever Private Spacewalk
Scientists Discover New Evidence That a Magma Ocean Once Covered the Moon
Rare ‘Supermoon Blue Moon’ Will Light up the Night Skies in a Few Days
Scientists Discover Possible Ocean of Water Beneath Mars’ Surface
NASA Releases Stunning New Photographs to Celebrate Chandra Space Telescope’s 25th Anniversary
Watch How Astronauts Sleep in the International Space Station

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

From Earth to Venus: NASA Sends Missy Elliott’s Hit Song ‘The Rain’ Into Space
Upcoming Perseid Meteor Shower Will Be an Impressive Celestial Event
Recently Discovered Lunar Cave May One Day Serve as a Base Camp
Colorful Infographics Explore the Mysterious World of Exoplanets
Giant “Scar” on Mars Longer Than the Grand Canyon Spotted in New Satellite Image
Two Meteor Showers Will Peak on the Same Night in the Same Region This Month

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.