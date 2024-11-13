Home / Science / Astronomy

Get Ready for the Last Supermoon of the Year — And the Last One for a While

By Regina Sienra on November 13, 2024
Tree silhouettes and full Moon with evening sky.

Photo: milangucci/Depositphotos

This year has been a true gift for stargazers, and it's going out with a bang. This weekend, the fourth and final supermoon of the year will light up the sky. And if you're into astrophotography or simply love staring out at Earth’s only natural satellite, make sure to really take it in, as this upcoming supermoon will be the last one for a while.

“Supermoon” is a term that was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and it means “either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.” The Moon’s proximity to the Earth is what makes it appear bigger and brighter than at any other point in its orbit.

“The Moon’s orbit takes it around the Earth about once every 27 and one-third days,” explains NASA research scientist Dennis Gallagher. “That time of closest approach to Earth, or perigee, happens three or four times each year due to the motions of Earth and the Moon around the Sun.”

While the October supermoon was 2,800 miles closer than November's upcoming “Beaver Moon”—named after the beavers that prepare for the winter by stocking up food and fortifying their dams—it is sure to be just as striking, as all supermoons are about 30% brighter than average.

This time, the Moon will come within about 225,000 miles of Earth on Thursday, November 14, reaching its full lunar phase at 4:28 p.m. EST the following day. However, since it is best observed as it rises in the east in early twilight, the best time to see the supermoon in North America will be at moonrise on Saturday, November 16, about 20 to 30 minutes after sunset.

Should you miss this one, you'll have to wait until October 2025 to observe this phenomenon again, so make sure to look up this weekend—it’ll really be worth it. Otherwise, December's full moon—also known as the “cold moon” will rise on December 15.

Source: You “Woodn’t” Want to Miss the Beaver Moon, Last Supermoon of 2024

Related Articles:

Astrophotographer Captures All Four Supermoons of 2023 and Combines Them Into One Image

Incredible Photo of JetBlue Flight Passing Over Blue Supermoon

Photographer Captures Stunning, Rare Double Moonbow

Rare ‘Supermoon Blue Moon’ Will Light up the Night Skies in a Few Days

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Best New Photos of Jupiter From the Latest Flyby of NASA’s Juno Spacecraft
Webb Telescope Captures Young Star Cluster That May Unveil Early Days of the Universe
JWST Discovers Icy Exoplanet That Looks Like an Eyeball May Have Liquid Ocean
Astronomers Make a Discovery That Challenges Our Notions of the Universe
Stunning Images of Comet A3 Captured by Astronauts Aboard the ISS
Astrophotographer Travels 3,000 Miles to Photograph Saturn’s Lunar Occultation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Detailed Milky Way Map Shows Hidden Parts of Our Galaxy
Watch Neil Armstrong Describe What Outer Space Looked like From the Moon in This Vintage Interview
Earth Is Temporarily Getting a “Mini-Moon” That Will Orbit Our Planet for the Next Two Months
Watch Two SpaceX Polaris Dawn Astronauts Take the First Ever Private Spacewalk
Scientists Discover New Evidence That a Magma Ocean Once Covered the Moon
Rare ‘Supermoon Blue Moon’ Will Light up the Night Skies in a Few Days

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.