Get Ready for the Last Supermoon of the Year — And the Last One for a While

This year has been a true gift for stargazers, and it's going out with a bang. This weekend, the fourth and final supermoon of the year will light up the sky. And if you're into astrophotography or simply love staring out at Earth’s only natural satellite, make sure to really take it in, as this upcoming supermoon will be the last one for a while.

“Supermoon” is a term that was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and it means “either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.” The Moon’s proximity to the Earth is what makes it appear bigger and brighter than at any other point in its orbit.

“The Moon’s orbit takes it around the Earth about once every 27 and one-third days,” explains NASA research scientist Dennis Gallagher. “That time of closest approach to Earth, or perigee, happens three or four times each year due to the motions of Earth and the Moon around the Sun.”

While the October supermoon was 2,800 miles closer than November's upcoming “Beaver Moon”—named after the beavers that prepare for the winter by stocking up food and fortifying their dams—it is sure to be just as striking, as all supermoons are about 30% brighter than average.

This time, the Moon will come within about 225,000 miles of Earth on Thursday, November 14, reaching its full lunar phase at 4:28 p.m. EST the following day. However, since it is best observed as it rises in the east in early twilight, the best time to see the supermoon in North America will be at moonrise on Saturday, November 16, about 20 to 30 minutes after sunset.

Should you miss this one, you'll have to wait until October 2025 to observe this phenomenon again, so make sure to look up this weekend—it’ll really be worth it. Otherwise, December's full moon—also known as the “cold moon” will rise on December 15.

