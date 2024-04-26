Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Stunning Aerial Photos Capture the Abstract Beauty of Iceland’s Glacier Rivers

By Jessica Stewart on April 26, 2024

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Photographer Jan Erik Waider is known for his exploration of Iceland's magnificent landscape. From incredible icebergs to mysterious waterways, Waider brings out the best of his subjects. In his newest exploration of Iceland, he only builds on his experience to produce a fresh look at the country's glacial rivers.

According to Waider, Iceland's winding waterways are called “braided river systems” due to the intricate patterns that they produce. The photographer's Glacier River Blues is a look at the abstract patterns created by these waterways. At first glance, it's not immediately clear what we're looking at. The rivers almost appear as inky markings along a canvas. But as we learn more about Iceland's rivers, their pathways become clear.

“Most rivers have their source at one of the numerous glaciers and flow towards the sea,” Waider tells My Modern Met. “Along the way, they transport vital nutrients for the ecosystem in the form of sediment. As the flow of the rivers declines, the sediment is deposited within the riverbed, temporarily leaving small islands of sand which cause the river channels to further divide and branch.”

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Waider has been exploring these fascinating rivers using drones and small planes for several years. His expertise in seeking out compositions in abstract shapes is evident. The combination of the hypnotic forms and the rivers' cool colors produces a tranquil atmosphere that is part of what inspires the photographer. “I find their ephemeral and dynamic nature very captivating and inspiring, and I am always fascinated by how different the rivers look,” he admits. “Sometimes, even the same river a few kilometers downstream.”

While the images are calming, there is a lot of hard work that goes into producing them. Though Waider used to use fate to guide him, he's now moved to looking at satellite imagery to scout locations. Once he finds something interesting, the challenge is making his way there, as many locations are quite remote. He often needs to go off-road or even fly a small plane to get what he's after. But judging from the results, all of the effort is well worth it.

Shortly, Waider will be spreading his wings and traveling to Alaska for the first time, where he's looking forward to viewing a new glacial landscape. Follow his adventures on Instagram, and scroll down to see more aerial views of Iceland's rivers.

Photographer Jan Erik Waider is fascinated by Iceland's landscape.

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

He often takes aerial photos that follow the abstract shapes produced by Iceland's glacier rivers.

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

“I find their ephemeral and dynamic nature very captivating and inspiring.”

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Aerial photo of rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

Jan Erik Waider: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jan Erik Waider.

Related Articles:

Stunning Macro Photos Pay Homage to the Frozen Beauty of Winter

Photos Reveal the Abstract Beauty of Lava From the Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Atmospheric Photos Capture the Diverse and Quiet Beauty of Icebergs in Greenland

Photographer Travels by Boat to Capture Ghostly Photos of Greenland’s Arctic Landscape

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Jane Goodall’s 90th Birthday Is Celebrated With 90 Photos by 90 Female Photographers
Amazing Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards Give a Fresh Perspective on the World
Aerial Photographer Waits Three Years for Epic Photo of Jet Flying Over the Rose Bowl
Winners of the 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
Independent Photographer Magazine Awards Best Landscape Imagery
Landscape Photography Awards Rewards Authenticity in Photography

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Rare Photos of Death Valley After Tropical Storm
Cristina Mittermeier on the Environmental Trials and Tribulations of Antarctica [Interview]
Stunning Winners of the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
Polar Bears and Ethereal Landscapes Are This Photographer’s Postcards From the Arctic Circle [Interview]
Reuben Wu Shows the Power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max With Stunning Photos in the Desert
Stunning Panorama of Melting Polar Ice Wins Nature Photography Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.