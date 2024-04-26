Stunning Aerial Photos Capture the Abstract Beauty of Iceland’s Glacier Rivers

Photographer Jan Erik Waider is known for his exploration of Iceland's magnificent landscape. From incredible icebergs to mysterious waterways, Waider brings out the best of his subjects. In his newest exploration of Iceland, he only builds on his experience to produce a fresh look at the country's glacial rivers.

According to Waider, Iceland's winding waterways are called “braided river systems” due to the intricate patterns that they produce. The photographer's Glacier River Blues is a look at the abstract patterns created by these waterways. At first glance, it's not immediately clear what we're looking at. The rivers almost appear as inky markings along a canvas. But as we learn more about Iceland's rivers, their pathways become clear.

“Most rivers have their source at one of the numerous glaciers and flow towards the sea,” Waider tells My Modern Met. “Along the way, they transport vital nutrients for the ecosystem in the form of sediment. As the flow of the rivers declines, the sediment is deposited within the riverbed, temporarily leaving small islands of sand which cause the river channels to further divide and branch.”

Waider has been exploring these fascinating rivers using drones and small planes for several years. His expertise in seeking out compositions in abstract shapes is evident. The combination of the hypnotic forms and the rivers' cool colors produces a tranquil atmosphere that is part of what inspires the photographer. “I find their ephemeral and dynamic nature very captivating and inspiring, and I am always fascinated by how different the rivers look,” he admits. “Sometimes, even the same river a few kilometers downstream.”

While the images are calming, there is a lot of hard work that goes into producing them. Though Waider used to use fate to guide him, he's now moved to looking at satellite imagery to scout locations. Once he finds something interesting, the challenge is making his way there, as many locations are quite remote. He often needs to go off-road or even fly a small plane to get what he's after. But judging from the results, all of the effort is well worth it.

Shortly, Waider will be spreading his wings and traveling to Alaska for the first time, where he's looking forward to viewing a new glacial landscape. Follow his adventures on Instagram, and scroll down to see more aerial views of Iceland's rivers.

Photographer Jan Erik Waider is fascinated by Iceland's landscape.

He often takes aerial photos that follow the abstract shapes produced by Iceland's glacier rivers.

“I find their ephemeral and dynamic nature very captivating and inspiring.”

