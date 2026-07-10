LEGO Unveils Set for First-Ever Fully Functional Arcade Pinball Machine

If you’re of a certain age, you surely remember going to the arcade and seeing the most devoted players spend hours trying to beat the top score on the pinball machine. You can now relive those good old days (or give this game a try, if you missed out on them) with the new LEGO Arcade Pinball Machine, the first-ever playable pinball machine designed by the company.

Created with adult collectors and builders in mind, this 2,274-piece set is inspired by vintage arcade cabinets, resulting in a quirky space-themed tabletop pinball machine. It boasts authentic pinball mechanics, allowing players to launch the ball and aim for targets across the playfield. The company didn’t spare any details, as the design features a spring-powered launcher, dual flippers, spinning bumpers, and an up-and-over ramp bridge.

The set comes with two minifigures, serving as the protagonists in the story the pinball machine tells. The mission is to reunite an astronaut with a “space baby” who drifted too far away by hitting a key asteroid target. “This also gave us the opportunity to give a little treat to everyone who loves Classic Space and create the iconic astronaut minifigure in a new color, together with the baby astronaut,” says Antica Bracanov, the design master on the LEGO Icons team that created this set.

“This is a LEGO take on a classic pinball machine, so while we wanted to make sure the pinball reflects the iconic features and aesthetics of real pinball machines,” adds Bracanov, “we also wanted it to be a LEGO pinball machine first, where the model provides hours of great building experience as well as great play experience once the model is built.” The designer adds that the longer you play with it, the better you’ll get at sending the ball exactly where you want it to go and performing cool trick shots.

The finished tabletop pinball machine is over 9.5 inches high, 15 inches long, and 11 inches wide, which is several times smaller than a regular pinball machine. If you’d love to play at home without scouring antique markets and having to make room for an oversize appliance, this set is definitely for you. You can order your own LEGO Arcade Pinball Machine on the LEGO website.

Relive the good old days with the new LEGO Arcade Pinball Machine, the first-ever playable pinball machine designed by the company.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever

LEGO Set Reimagines Monet’s Iconic Landscapes Through Nearly 3,200 Pieces

Snoopy-Inspired LEGO Set Lets You Recreate Scenes From the Iconic ‘Peanuts’ Comic Strip

LEGO Fan Builds a Fully Functional Typewriter That Can Actually Type