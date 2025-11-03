Winners of the 2025 Drone Photo Awards Explore the Beauty of the World Above

“The Lone Horseman” by Dennis Schmelz. Photo of the Year “During the magic of blue hour, a lone rider stands atop a rocky outcropping in the heart of Cappadocia. Taken on the very first evening during Dennis’ winter trip, this photo showcases the beauty and mystery of Cappadocia in all its glory.”
Once again, the Siena Awards celebrates how photographers look at the world from above with the 2025 Drone Photo Awards. These awards honor the technology of drones and the creative power they provide when placed in the hands of the right photographers. With eight categories for still images and a video award, the contest is a comprehensive look at today’s best drone photography.
German photographer Dennis Schmelz took home the top honor, Photo of the Year, for his magical photo of Cappadocia. In it, a light dusting of snow covers the area’s famous “fairy chimneys.” By focusing on a lone rider in the snow, he gives viewers a different vision of this oft-photographed location.
Interestingly, the final frame is composed of two images that were stitched together in post-production, lending the scene a surreal quality. “That’s what fascinates me about drone photography—it allows us to discover new perspectives and reveal patterns that are invisible from the ground,” says Schmelz.
In addition to Schemelz’s winning photo, the category winners also demonstrate the strength of creative drone photography. From Iranian photographer Mohammad Ataei Mohammadi’s alarming look at a severe drought to Oliver and Steph Prince’s majestic photo of newlyweds surrounded by clouds in Scotland, the quality is incredible.
All of the winners and finalists will now have their work shown at the Above Us Only Sky exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Siena, Italy, until November 23, 2025. Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the contest and then head over to the official site to see the full finalist gallery.
“Swallowed” by Mohammad Ataei Mohammadi. Winner, Urban “The Artemia pleasure boat stands marooned in the dried bed of Lake Urmia, Iran—trapped in a crater eerily shaped like a monster’s belly. Years of drought, mismanagement, and agricultural overuse have drained the lake, leaving behind symbols of its forgotten past.”
“Eloping above the Clouds” by Oliver And Steph Prince. Winner, Wedding “A newlywed couple stands above the clouds after hiking up a hill on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. They emerged above an incredible cloud inversion to find the peace and solitude they needed for their elopement.”
“Another World” by Joanna Steidle. Winner, Wildlife “This is a top-down drone capture of a fever of cownose rays dividing a school of menhaden fish. Taken just off the coast of Southampton in August, the sky was clear and the sea was calm, allowing the sunlight to enhance the waters' depth and the bursting sand clouds.”
“The eye” by Pawel Zygmunt. Winner, Abstract “An aerial view of Hveravellir, in Iceland, shows a geothermal pool shaped like an animal’s eye, with a dark blue center and rich brown textures surrounding it. The barren, rocky landscape and layered mineral deposits give the scene a raw, ancient feel.”
“Aarti Under the Stars” by Thibault Gerbaldi. Winner, People “Each night in Varanasi, the Ganga Aarti ceremony unfolds in a blaze of fire and devotion. People attend this sacred ritual either by walking or by sitting on neighboring boats, clustered together. The ceremony honors the Ganges River, believed to cleanse sins and purify the soul.”
“The seaweed road of Fujian” by Sarah Wouters. Runner-up, Urban “Shajiang village, in Xiapu county, is famous for its ‘S-bend' mudflats. The bamboo poles create a stunning visual pattern on the mudflats and are used for drying seaweed. Fishing boats navigating through these poles add dynamism to the scene.”
“ISOBEL” by Benny Kasper. Runner-up, People “Let's see what the new Day brings if you feel lost today. Until the last rays of Sun disappear above the Clouds, it feels like Heaven. The image conveys a quiet message of hope and new beginnings.”
“The Long Shadow£ by Christopher Harrison. Winner, Nature “On the first day of meteorological spring, the warm sunrise light filtered through the low-lying mist, casting a striking long shadow behind this small cluster of trees atop an ancient Bronze Age burial mound.”
“Where Silence Casts a Shadow” by Mahdi Gholoum. Runner-up, Wildlife “This is not merely an image of natural beauty; it is a visual statement. The eagle’s shadow does not simply fall on the ground—it marks it, confronts it. A silent environmental message emerges: no matter how high life flies, it remains tethered to the earth beneath.”
“Into the abyss” by Tim Demski. Runner-up, Wedding “This photo was taken during an elopement photoshoot. An amazing location was found: a bridge over a large ravine in an ancient Italian town.”
“Running on Salt” by Shimon Perlstein. Winner, Sport “Runners push forward as the first light of dawn breaks over the Dead Sea. The photo was captured during the Dead Sea Marathon, and this moment reflects both human endurance and the surreal beauty of the lowest place on Earth.”
“Scale” by Thorarinn Jonsson. Runner-up, Nature “An aerial view of two massive icebergs floating in deep blue Arctic waters deep within Greenland's massive fjords, with their submerged portions glowing turquoise beneath the surface. A small sailboat in the distance adds scale and serenity to this striking polar seascape.”
“Tide Money Tree” by Xu Zhang. Runner-up, Abstract “The Qiantang River tide is a famous natural landscape and phenomenon. When the tide recedes, it leaves many traces in the waterway. These tidal patterns, combined with the dry and yellow plants on the shore, resemble a huge money tree.”
“The Dune” by Jb Liautard. Runner-up, Sport “Kilian Bron riding down one of the highest sand dunes in the world. The photographer only had one attempt, and luckily, Kilian made a slight turn exactly at the right moment, lifting some sand in the air.”