Winners of the 2025 Drone Photo Awards Explore the Beauty of the World Above

Once again, the Siena Awards celebrates how photographers look at the world from above with the 2025 Drone Photo Awards. These awards honor the technology of drones and the creative power they provide when placed in the hands of the right photographers. With eight categories for still images and a video award, the contest is a comprehensive look at today’s best drone photography.

German photographer Dennis Schmelz took home the top honor, Photo of the Year, for his magical photo of Cappadocia. In it, a light dusting of snow covers the area’s famous “fairy chimneys.” By focusing on a lone rider in the snow, he gives viewers a different vision of this oft-photographed location.

Interestingly, the final frame is composed of two images that were stitched together in post-production, lending the scene a surreal quality. “That’s what fascinates me about drone photography—it allows us to discover new perspectives and reveal patterns that are invisible from the ground,” says Schmelz.

In addition to Schemelz’s winning photo, the category winners also demonstrate the strength of creative drone photography. From Iranian photographer Mohammad Ataei Mohammadi’s alarming look at a severe drought to Oliver and Steph Prince’s majestic photo of newlyweds surrounded by clouds in Scotland, the quality is incredible.

All of the winners and finalists will now have their work shown at the Above Us Only Sky exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Siena, Italy, until November 23, 2025. Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the contest and then head over to the official site to see the full finalist gallery.

The winners of the 2025 Drone Photo Awards are a fascinating look at the world from above.

All of the winners will now see their work on display at the Natural History Museum in Siena, Italy.

