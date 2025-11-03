Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Winners of the 2025 Drone Photo Awards Explore the Beauty of the World Above

By Jessica Stewart on November 3, 2025
Cappadocia as seen from a drone

“The Lone Horseman” by Dennis Schmelz. Photo of the Year
“During the magic of blue hour, a lone rider stands atop a rocky outcropping in the heart of Cappadocia. Taken on the very first evening during Dennis’ winter trip, this photo showcases the beauty and mystery of Cappadocia in all its glory.”

Once again, the Siena Awards celebrates how photographers look at the world from above with the 2025 Drone Photo Awards. These awards honor the technology of drones and the creative power they provide when placed in the hands of the right photographers. With eight categories for still images and a video award, the contest is a comprehensive look at today’s best drone photography.

German photographer Dennis Schmelz took home the top honor, Photo of the Year, for his magical photo of Cappadocia. In it, a light dusting of snow covers the area’s famous “fairy chimneys.” By focusing on a lone rider in the snow, he gives viewers a different vision of this oft-photographed location.

Interestingly, the final frame is composed of two images that were stitched together in post-production, lending the scene a surreal quality. “That’s what fascinates me about drone photography—it allows us to discover new perspectives and reveal patterns that are invisible from the ground,” says Schmelz.

In addition to Schemelz’s winning photo, the category winners also demonstrate the strength of creative drone photography. From Iranian photographer Mohammad Ataei Mohammadi’s alarming look at a severe drought to Oliver and Steph Prince’s majestic photo of newlyweds surrounded by clouds in Scotland, the quality is incredible.

All of the winners and finalists will now have their work shown at the Above Us Only Sky exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Siena, Italy, until November 23, 2025. Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the contest and then head over to the official site to see the full finalist gallery.

The winners of the 2025 Drone Photo Awards are a fascinating look at the world from above.

“Swallowed” by Mohammad Ataei Mohammadi. Winner, Urban
“The Artemia pleasure boat stands marooned in the dried bed of Lake Urmia, Iran—trapped in a crater eerily shaped like a monster’s belly. Years of drought, mismanagement, and agricultural overuse have drained the lake, leaving behind symbols of its forgotten past.”

A newlywed couple stands above the clouds after hiking up a hill on the Isle of Skye, Scotland.

“Eloping above the Clouds” by Oliver And Steph Prince. Winner, Wedding
“A newlywed couple stands above the clouds after hiking up a hill on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. They emerged above an incredible cloud inversion to find the peace and solitude they needed for their elopement.”

This is a top-down drone capture of a fever of cownose rays dividing a school of menhaden fish

“Another World” by Joanna Steidle. Winner, Wildlife
“This is a top-down drone capture of a fever of cownose rays dividing a school of menhaden fish. Taken just off the coast of Southampton in August, the sky was clear and the sea was calm, allowing the sunlight to enhance the waters' depth and the bursting sand clouds.”

An aerial view of Hveravellir, in Iceland, shows a geothermal pool shaped like an animal’s eye

“The eye” by Pawel Zygmunt. Winner, Abstract
“An aerial view of Hveravellir, in Iceland, shows a geothermal pool shaped like an animal’s eye, with a dark blue center and rich brown textures surrounding it. The barren, rocky landscape and layered mineral deposits give the scene a raw, ancient feel.”

Ganga Aarti ceremony in Varanasi

“Aarti Under the Stars”
by Thibault Gerbaldi. Winner, People
“Each night in Varanasi, the Ganga Aarti ceremony unfolds in a blaze of fire and devotion. People attend this sacred ritual either by walking or by sitting on neighboring boats, clustered together. The ceremony honors the Ganges River, believed to cleanse sins and purify the soul.”

All of the winners will now see their work on display at the Natural History Museum in Siena, Italy.

Shajiang village mudflats

“The seaweed road of Fujian” by Sarah Wouters. Runner-up, Urban
“Shajiang village, in Xiapu county, is famous for its ‘S-bend' mudflats. The bamboo poles create a stunning visual pattern on the mudflats and are used for drying seaweed. Fishing boats navigating through these poles add dynamism to the scene.”

2025 Drone Photo Awards

“ISOBEL” by Benny Kasper. Runner-up, People
“Let's see what the new Day brings if you feel lost today. Until the last rays of Sun disappear above the Clouds, it feels like Heaven. The image conveys a quiet message of hope and new beginnings.”

A long shadow behind a small cluster of trees atop an ancient Bronze Age burial mound.

“The Long Shadow£ by Christopher Harrison. Winner, Nature
“On the first day of meteorological spring, the warm sunrise light filtered through the low-lying mist, casting a striking long shadow behind this small cluster of trees atop an ancient Bronze Age burial mound.”

Drone image of eagle flying

“Where Silence Casts a Shadow” by Mahdi Gholoum. Runner-up, Wildlife
“This is not merely an image of natural beauty; it is a visual statement. The eagle’s shadow does not simply fall on the ground—it marks it, confronts it. A silent environmental message emerges: no matter how high life flies, it remains tethered to the earth beneath.”

Couple on a bridge crossing a ravine

“Into the abyss” by Tim Demski. Runner-up, Wedding
“This photo was taken during an elopement photoshoot. An amazing location was found: a bridge over a large ravine in an ancient Italian town.”

Dead Sea marathon from above

“Running on Salt” by Shimon Perlstein. Winner, Sport
“Runners push forward as the first light of dawn breaks over the Dead Sea. The photo was captured during the Dead Sea Marathon, and this moment reflects both human endurance and the surreal beauty of the lowest place on Earth.”

An aerial view of two massive icebergs floating in deep blue Arctic waters deep within Greenland's massive fjords

“Scale” by Thorarinn Jonsson. Runner-up, Nature
“An aerial view of two massive icebergs floating in deep blue Arctic waters deep within Greenland's massive fjords, with their submerged portions glowing turquoise beneath the surface. A small sailboat in the distance adds scale and serenity to this striking polar seascape.”

Qiantang River tide

“Tide Money Tree” by Xu Zhang. Runner-up, Abstract
“The Qiantang River tide is a famous natural landscape and phenomenon. When the tide recedes, it leaves many traces in the waterway. These tidal patterns, combined with the dry and yellow plants on the shore, resemble a huge money tree.”

Kilian Bron riding down one of the highest sand dunes in the world

“The Dune” by Jb Liautard. Runner-up, Sport
“Kilian Bron riding down one of the highest sand dunes in the world. The photographer only had one attempt, and luckily, Kilian made a slight turn exactly at the right moment, lifting some sand in the air.”

Drone Photo Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Drone Photo Awards.

Related Articles:

21 Incredible Nominees From the 2024 Drone Photo Awards 

Adventurers Taking an Icy Plunge Wins the 2024 Drone Photo Awards

Winners of the 2022 Drone Photo Awards Show the World Seen from the Sky

Amazing Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards Give a Fresh Perspective on the World

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

A Rare Circular Rainbow Wins the 2025 Weather Photographer of the Year Contest
Breathtaking Winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards
Funny Finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Charming Winners of the 2025 Dog Photography Awards Honor Our Furry Friends
Weevil Balancing on a Grain of Rice Wins the Nikon Small World Contest
Winners of Photo Contest Celebrate the Beauty of Color Photography

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Professional Photographer Association Announces Winners of 40th Annual Photo Contest
Video Contest Celebrates the Invisible World Found Under a Microscope
Rare Brown Hyena Photo Wins 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition
Candid and Poetic Winners of the 2025 Pure Street Photography Awards
Finalists in This Coveted Photography Contest Includes an Entry From a 12-Year-Old
Heartbreaking Photos of Gaza Conflict Win 2025 International Photography Awards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.