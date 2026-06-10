Aerial Photographer Captures the Magic of Places Where Soccer Is Played From Above

Whether it’s played in a giant stadium or an unassuming dirt field, soccer is a sport that ignites passion and excites audiences around the world. Aerial photographer Santiago Arau set out to capture the magic of the stages where this sport takes place in his home country of Mexico, one of the biggest soccer-loving nations in the world and the first to host the FIFA World Cup for a third time.

The resulting work makes up La Cancha (translated as The Field) a new exhibition at the Nave Generadores of the Centro de las Artes in Monterrey, one of the three Mexican cities hosting the 2026 World Cup matches. The images trace the origins of Mexico’s relationship to the sport back to the ritual roots of the Mesoamerican ballgame, evolving into a ubiquitous presence around Mexico.

“The exhibition tells the story of the country through the lens of a soccer field; it was inspired by the World Cup,” Arau says via a statement. “I started by photographing stadiums that would host World Cup matches, but that led me to the outskirts, because what happens outside is also interesting—which is why we’ll also see photographs of fields in the plains.”

The photographer treats fields in remote areas with the same admiration he gives to stadiums of the sport, making the love for soccer the great equalizer in a country plagued by disparity, which is further brought to light by the ticket prices and politics around the World Cup itself. An image of fireworks going off at the packed final match of the local league coexists with fields atop mountains, next to the border, and in the middle of the jungle.

“In every town, in every city, everywhere—even in schools—there’s a soccer field. It’s important not just for people who love soccer; the field is where the street market is held, where you hang out with friends, and where concerts take place,” the photographer adds. “That’s the power of the soccer field, and this exhibition is a tribute to it.”

La Cancha is now on view through August 23. To stay up to date with the photographer, follow Santiago Arau on Instagram.

Aerial photographer Santiago Arau set out to capture the magic of soccer fields around his home country of Mexico.

The photographer treats fields in remote areas with the same admiration he gives to monumental stadiums.

“The exhibition tells the story of the country through the lens of a soccer field.”

An image of fireworks going off at the packed final match of the local league coexists with fields atop mountains, next to the border, and in the middle of the jungle.

“I started by photographing stadiums that would host World Cup matches, but that led me to the outskirts, because what happens outside is also interesting.”

Exhibition Information :

Santiago Arau

La Cancha

May 29–August 23, 2026

Nave Generadores del Centro de las Artes

Fundidora y Adolfo Prieto, Col. Obrera, Centro, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Santiago Arau: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CONARTE.

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