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Aerial Photographer Captures the Magic of Places Where Soccer Is Played From Above

By Regina Sienra on June 10, 2026
Monterrey Stadium by Santiago Arau

Photo: Courtesy of CONARTE

Whether it’s played in a giant stadium or an unassuming dirt field, soccer is a sport that ignites passion and excites audiences around the world. Aerial photographer Santiago Arau set out to capture the magic of the stages where this sport takes place in his home country of Mexico, one of the biggest soccer-loving nations in the world and the first to host the FIFA World Cup for a third time.

The resulting work makes up La Cancha (translated as The Field) a new exhibition at the Nave Generadores of the Centro de las Artes in Monterrey, one of the three Mexican cities hosting the 2026 World Cup matches. The images trace the origins of Mexico’s relationship to the sport back to the ritual roots of the Mesoamerican ballgame, evolving into a ubiquitous presence around Mexico.

“The exhibition tells the story of the country through the lens of a soccer field; it was inspired by the World Cup,” Arau says via a statement. “I started by photographing stadiums that would host World Cup matches, but that led me to the outskirts, because what happens outside is also interesting—which is why we’ll also see photographs of fields in the plains.”

The photographer treats fields in remote areas with the same admiration he gives to stadiums of the sport, making the love for soccer the great equalizer in a country plagued by disparity, which is further brought to light by the ticket prices and politics around the World Cup itself. An image of fireworks going off at the packed final match of the local league coexists with fields atop mountains, next to the border, and in the middle of the jungle.

“In every town, in every city, everywhere—even in schools—there’s a soccer field. It’s important not just for people who love soccer; the field is where the street market is held, where you hang out with friends, and where concerts take place,” the photographer adds. “That’s the power of the soccer field, and this exhibition is a tribute to it.”

La Cancha is now on view through August 23. To stay up to date with the photographer, follow Santiago Arau on Instagram.

Aerial photographer Santiago Arau set out to capture the magic of soccer fields around his home country of Mexico.

Aerial shot of La Bombonera stadium

La Bombonera (2025). Photo: Courtesy of CONARTE

The photographer treats fields in remote areas with the same admiration he gives to monumental stadiums.

La Cancha exhibit

Photo: Courtesy of CONARTE

“The exhibition tells the story of the country through the lens of a soccer field.”

Portrait of Santiago Arau

Santiago Arau. Photo: Courtesy of CONARTE

An image of fireworks going off at the packed final match of the local league coexists with fields atop mountains, next to the border, and in the middle of the jungle.

La Cancha exhibit

Photo: Courtesy of CONARTE

“I started by photographing stadiums that would host World Cup matches, but that led me to the outskirts, because what happens outside is also interesting.”

La Cancha exhibit

Photo: Courtesy of CONARTE

Exhibition Information:
Santiago Arau
La Cancha
May 29–August 23, 2026
Nave Generadores del Centro de las Artes
Fundidora y Adolfo Prieto, Col. Obrera, Centro, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Santiago Arau: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CONARTE.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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