Home / Archeology

Researchers Unearth 4,000-Year-Old Tablets Revealing How the Sumerians’ Government Bureaucracy Worked

By Regina Sienra on April 30, 2025
Ancient Mesopotamian stone tablets

Photo: The Girsu Project / Alberto Giannese

Archaeologists from the British Museum and Iraq have unearthed over 200 administrative tablets that shine a light on the early days of government systems. Dating back to 2300-2150 BCE, the clay cuneiform tablets were found in the ancient Sumerian site of Girsu, which is a city known today as Tello. Most interestingly, the tablets revealed the complicated bureaucracy of Akkadia, considered the first empire in history.

Girsu was settled around 4500 BCE as an ancient independent city located in modern-day Iraq. During its splendor, between 2600 BCE and 2200 BCE, it covered hundreds of hectares and was regarded as a sanctuary of the Sumerian heroic god Ningirsu. Around the year 2300 BCE, it was conquered alongside other Sumerian cities by Mesopotamian king Sargon, who established the Akkad dynasty—named after the city of Akkad, believed to be near modern-day Baghdad—that ruled over Girsu from 2300 to 2150 BCE.

The 200 tablets and 50 cylinder seal impressions found in Girsu belonged to Akkadian administrators, and were unearthed in a large state archive building made of mud-brick walls. Using cuneiform symbols, the tablets recorded all kinds of things down to the detail, from plans of buildings and maps of canals to purchases and deliveries of flour, animals, and textiles. The tablets also had thorough lists of names and jobs, and reveal that the Akkadian government had a standard metric system to measure precious metals, such as gold and silver, as well as liquids, such as beer.

“These are the spreadsheets of empire, the very first material evidence of the very first empire in the world—the real evidence of the imperial control and how it actually worked,” Sébastien Rey, the British Museum’s curator for ancient Mesopotamia, told The Observer. “The new finds were preserved in situ, so in their original context, and we can say for sure that we have indeed the very first physical evidence of imperial control in the world. This is completely new.”

The information contained in the tablets also reveal how women held important positions in this society. “So we have high priestesses, for example, although it was a society very much led by men,” Rey adds. Still, the researcher says that role of the woman was at least higher than many other societies, and it’s undeniable based on the evidence that they have gathered.

The tablets also represent the most insightful information on how this city operated, given there are few records from this time beyond unreliable copies of Akkadian inscriptions created later. “These finds also provide more context on how the Akkadians administered their empire, as many previous tablets came from looters but these finds come from the site itself,” Tobin Hartnell, the director of the Center for Archaeology and Cultural Heritage at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani told Art Newspaper. “Finally, these finds demonstrate how the Akkadians managed a Sumerian city, especially one located on the frontier of the empire itself.”

Right now, the tablets are under the care of British-American conservator Dana Goodburn-Brown, who is cleaning them so that they can be transcribed. The tablets were found by archaeologists at The Girsu Project, a collaboration between the British Museum and the Iraqi government’s State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, devoted to safeguarding the archeological richness of the area. The tablets will then be housed at the Iraqi Museum in Baghdad, where they'll be analyzed and studied, although The Observer notes that a loan to the British Museum is also a possibility.

The Girsu Project: Website

Sources: ‘Spreadsheets of empire’: red tape goes back 4,000 years, say scientists after Iraq finds; Ancient Mesopotamian clay tablets discovered in Iraq reveal intricate details of how empire was governed

Related Articles:

Ancient Babylonian Tablet Uses Pythagorean Theorem 1,000 Years Before Pythagoras Was Born

3,200-Year-Old Egyptian Tablet Shows They Took Attendance at Work and Recorded Absences

2,500-Year-Old Wall Paintings Discovered in Etruscan Tomb in Italy

Nearly Life-Sized Relief Sculptures in Exceptional Condition Discovered in Pompeii

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bite Marks on Gladiator Bones Are First Physical Proof of Human-Animal Combat in the Roman Empire
3-Year-Old Finds 3,800-Year-Old Scarab Amulet While on Family Hike
New 3D Scans of the Titanic Reveal the Most Detailed Look at the Ship in Its Final Moments
London Museum Receives Incredible Donation of Over 14,000 Roman Artifacts
Nearly Life-Sized Relief Sculptures in Exceptional Condition Discovered in Pompeii
Researchers Discover Ancient Puppets at an Archaeological Site in El Salvador

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

2,500-Year-Old Wall Paintings Discovered in Etruscan Tomb in Italy
3,000-Year-Old Fortress Discovery Redefines Understanding of Ancient Settlements
530-Year-Old Sketch by Leonardo da Vinci Reveals Secret Passageways in Sforza Castle
Geological Shift Causes Ancient Roman Villa To Re-Emerge From Lake Fusaro in Italy
5,000-Year-Old Civilization Discovered Beneath the Sand in the Arabian Peninsula Thanks To AI
Newly Discovered Pompeii Frescoes Reveal a Different—Wild—Side of Ancient Roman Women

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.