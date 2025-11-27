Mark Twain Shared 60 American Dishes He Missed the Most While Traveling Abroad

Mark Twain is often hailed as one of America’s greatest writers, partly due to his deep love for his homeland. His life was spent in various regions of the United States; he grew up in Missouri, piloted steamboats along the Mississippi, mined in Nevada, wrote in California, and even ventured as far as the Sandwich Islands (now Hawaii). Much of Twain’s writing draws from these real-life experiences. Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, for instance, are rooted in his boyhood along the Mississippi River. But his lesser-known travel memoir, A Tramp Abroad (1880), also draws directly from his experiences, both at home and overseas.

A Tramp Abroad is the sequel to The Innocents Abroad, a satirical travelogue describing the experiences of a group of Americans touring Europe and the Middle East. The Innocents Abroad made Twain famous for his humor and post-Civil War American confidence, featuring the enthusiastic voice of a young American exploring the world. Over a decade later, A Tramp Abroad is a humorous, sentimental account of an older Twain musing on what it means to be an American after seeing the world.

In A Tramp Abroad, Twain included an extensive list of some simple home dishes and delicacies he missed while traveling through central and southern Europe. His delightfully long list is a kind of love letter to the homely comforts of American food. His list sources items from across the United States and names many specific places where the food should be harvested or prepared. From Baltimore canvasback duck to Lake Tahoe trout to Virginia bacon, Twain proves why he is one of the greatest American writers.

Here's Twain's full list:

Radishes

Baked apples, with cream

Fried oysters

Stewed oysters

Frogs

American coffee, with real cream

American butter

Fried chicken, Southern style

Porter-house steak

Saratoga potatoes

Broiled chicken, American style

Hot biscuits, Southern style

Hot wheat bread, Southern style

Hot buckwheat cakes

American toast. Clear maple syrup

Virginia bacon, broiled

Blue points, on the half shell

Cherry-stone clams

San Francisco mussels, steamed

Oyster soup

Clam soup

Philadelphia Terapin soup

Oysters roasted in shell-Northern style

Soft-shell crabs

Connecticut shad

Baltimore perch.

Brook trout, from Sierra Nevadas

Lake trout, from Tahoe

Sheep-head and croakers, from New Orleans

Black bass from the Mississippi

American roast beef

Roast turkey, Thanksgiving style

Cranberry sauce

Celery

Roast wild turkey

Woodcock

Canvas-back-duck, from Baltimore

Prairie liens, from Illinois

Missouri partridges, broiled

‘Possum

Coon

Boston bacon and beans

Bacon and greens, Southern style

Hominy

Boiled onions

Turnips

Pumpkin

Squash

Asparagus

Butter beans

Sweet potatoes

Lettuce

Succotash

String beans

Mashed potatoes

Catsup

Boiled potatoes, in their skins

New potatoes, minus the skins

Early rose potatoes, roasted in the ashes, Southern style, served hot

Sliced tomatoes, with sugar or vinegar

Stewed tomatoes

Green corn, cut from the ear and served with butter and pepper

Green corn, on the ear

Hot corn-pone, with chitlings, Southern style

Hot hoe-cake, Southern style

Hot egg-bread, Southern style

Hot light-bread, Southern style

Buttermilk

Iced sweet milk

Apple dumplings, with real cream

Apple pie

Apple fritters

Apple puffs, Southern style

Peach cobbler, Southern style

Peach pie

American mince pie

Pumpkin pie. Squash pie

All sorts of American pastry

Mark Twain’s early life, spent growing up across America, shaped his writing and defined him as a true voice of the nation.

Through The Innocents Abroad and A Tramp Abroad, Twain cemented his writing style with both his humor and his American patriotism.

While traveling Europe to write A Tramp Abroad, Twain’s humor carried a touch of nostalgia, reflecting his persisting love for the home he left behind.

His mouthwatering list of favorite foods became a warm homage to the landscapes and kitchens that made him who he was.

Related Articles :

Ambitious Couple Is “Traveling” to Every Country in the World by Recreating Traditional Foods for Incredible At-Home Feasts

Mouthwatering “Dumplings Around the World” Party Shows the Vast Variety of Pocket Foods

8 Facts About Emily Dickinson, the Enigmatic 19th-Century American Poet