58-Year-Old Woman Sets World Record by Holding Plank for Over 4.5 Hours

By Mia Santarelli on April 15, 2024

A 58-year-old named DonnaJean Wilde from Alberta, Canada, has set a new record for the longest plank held by a female. This monumental achievement consisted of holding a plank in proper form for four hours 30 minutes and 11 seconds. Mother of five and grandmother of 12, Wilde's feat shows her intense physical fitness, but also her mental agility.

As one can imagine, there are certain criteria that need to be met in order to achieve this prestigious title. According to the Guinness World Records, the form must be as follows: “To successfully achieve the record, the challenger’s forearms and toes must touch the ground at all times. The remainder of the body must be lifted off the ground and be kept straight throughout.”

Wilde was observed by Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator Tina Shi, who monitored her form for the nearly five-hour event, which took place at the high school where she formerly served as vice principal. The Canadian native recounts her experience, mentioning that the final two hours proved to be deeply challenging. Part of establishing this fitness record for Wilde, included her dedication to physical training. Planking for six hours total each day, divided into three-hour chunks, the record-breaking grandmother trained intensely. Exercise became a focus for her after breaking her wrist, as the only exercise she could do was the plank. And this multitasker wouldn't just plank—Wilde studied for her master's degree and watched movies whilst planking.

Suffering from chronic pain in her arms, she is no stranger to pushing through physical discomfort. Wilde's husband Randy states, “That chronic pain and numbness that she deals with every day has helped her to be able to plank through the pain. Wilde mentions that the muscles in her quads were fired up and she experienced tenderness in her elbows. The record holder also focused on maintaining her form, especially in the last hour.

Wilde is now floating through the joyful haze of this achievement, even saying, “It feels like a dream.” Her story is a testament to the idea that physical fitness is important, and can be exciting, at any age.

A 58-year-old Canadian named DonnaJean Wilde has set a new record for the longest plank held by a female.

The mother of 5 and grandmother of 12 held the position for a total of 4 hours 30 minutes and 11 seconds.

DonnaJean Wilde smiles towards the camera in image on the left. On the right you can see her plank form.

The athletic multitasker watched movies and even earned her entire master's degree while planking on her own time.

Guinness World Records: Website | Facebook | Instagram 
h/t: [People]

