87-Year-Old “China’s Hottest Grandpa” Stuns the World by Walking the Runway Shirtless

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por CNN Style (@cnnstyle)

Over the last few years, the modeling world has taken strides to make the industry more inclusive. Among their achievements, they've reminded us that age is just a number. This is certainly true of Wang Deshun, a now-87-year-old Chinese male model who caught the eye of the world by showing off his toned body in his 70s while strutting down the runway shirtless.

In 2015, Wang first made headlines around the world after participating in a show at China Fashion Week in Beijing. His confident demeanor turned him into an overnight sensation. He became the star of campaigns for Zegna and Reebok, and posed for spreads in magazines like Milk and GQ. In his home country, he became known as “China's hottest grandpa” and laoxianrou, meaning “old fresh meat.”

But for all the attention he's gotten in his 80s, Wang had dedicated himself to his craft for decades. More than a model, he started out as an actor, before pivoting to pantomime and performance art—two disciplines that would shape the latter years of his career. In 1993, he got the idea of becoming a living sculpture, imitating and interacting with the works of Auguste Rodin and Camille Claudel. However, his act was deemed too provocative by the authorities, and Wang was barred from performing in public.

Thats's why, when designer Hu Sheguang pitched him the idea of appearing shirtless on the catwalk, Wang hesitated at first, afraid he would be charged with obscenity by the police. But his thunderous performance propelled him to stardom.

Now, at age 87, Wang has done it again. At the 2024 Shanghai Fashion Week, Wang once again ruled the runway. This time, he sported a shiny red suit covered in floral motifs. He alternated with wearing the coat buttoned up, offering only a peek of his bare chest, and letting it all out, much to his fans’ delight.

A man chasing reinvention and seeking new things to learn has been the source of his energy well into his 80s. After learning how to ride a horse and a motorcycle, in 2021, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot by getting his license. He continues to exercise daily and book roles in TV and film—and catch the eye of those who follow his catwalk ventures. “People can change their life as many times as they wish,” he told The New York Times. For him, the key is to have a goal “Being mentally healthy means you know what you’re going to do.”

Wang Deshun is an 87-year-old Chinese male model who caught the eye of the world.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

In 2015, Wang earned worldwide attention by showing off his toned body and walking the runway shirtless.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Idiosyncraticfashionistas (@idiosyncraticfashionistas)

Wang then became the star of campaigns for Zegna and Reebok, and posed for spreads in magazines like Milk and GQ.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

More than a model, he started out as an actor, before pivoting to pantomime and performance art.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por MILK X Magazine (Hong Kong) (@milkxhk)

Now, at age 87, Wang has done it again. At the 2024 Shanghai Fashion Week, Wang once again ruled the runway.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Fashion Elder (@the_fashion_elder)

This time, he sported a shiny red suit covered in floral motifs. He alternated between wearing the coat buttoned up, offering only a peek of his bare chest, and letting it all out.

Related Articles:

92-Year-Old Woman Is the World’s Longest Working Model

106-Year-Old Indigenous Filipino Tattoo Artist Becomes Vogue’s Oldest Cover Model

Woman Becomes a Fashion Model at 68 Years Old, Proving Age Doesn’t Define Beauty

84-Year-Old Japanese Grandpa Lets Grandson Dress Him and Now He’s an Instagram Model