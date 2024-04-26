Eminem Celebrates 16 Years of Sobriety by Sharing His Recovery Chip With Pride

Many people know Eminem for his illustrious rap career, which was equally groundbreaking and controversial. Regardless of praises annd criticisms about the artist's style, his impact on rap music, as well as American culture as a whole, is undeniable. Any longtime fan of the artist will know that he has struggled with addiction in the past, but this year, the rapper celebrated 16 years of sobriety.

Eminem—whose legal name is Marshall Mathers—chose to share his achievement on Instagram. He opted to not write anything on the post, allowing the silver Alcoholics Anonymous chip in his hand to speak for itself. The chip, which is engraved with the number 16 within a triangle and tucked beneath the branches of a tree, is a modest token of Mathers' milestone. Though small, it speaks volumes. Family, friends, and fans made their feelings for the musician's personal accomplishment very clear in the comments section of the post by filling it with an outpouring of love and support. Paul Rosenberg, Mathers' longtime music manager and business partner, appropriately wrote, “Sweet 16. So proud of you.”

Eminem's current clean lifestyle is worthy of praise but it did not come easy. His sobriety journey began after years of struggling with addictions to Vicodin and Valium. He suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2007 and this is what seems to have prompted him to take the steps to get clean. He turned to exercise in order to stay sober, as he found that running released the same endorphins that he normally needed to go to sleep. Anyone who has either struggled with addiction or knows someone who has knows how difficult it is to stay sober, so Mathers' accomplishment and his ability to change his life for the better has deeply resonated with many people.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, please reach out for help. If you're in the United States, you can get help and find support groups for substance abuse in your area through USA.gov. You can also dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Eminem: Website | Instagram | Spotify

h/t: [ETOnline]

